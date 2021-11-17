Joker returns to infect our mobile phones: delete these 7 Apps immediately, it could cost you dearly

One of the most dangerous viruses that exists is still around. Now, among other things, it seems that it has “infiltrated” between the applications of the various stores, and some of us may have installed one without knowing it.

We learned a lot of news: the Joker malware, a dangerous virus feared by all users, has made it again appearance in different applications for Android and that, if you had them on mobile phone, you would do well to cancel immediately.

And the reason is very simple: hiding in the phone like one application whatever, clearly can move as they see fit within the smartphone. Consequently, it is very important uninstall these as soon as possible app.

The names of the software

As we know, Joker is a malware born in 2017 and that has always frightened cell phones Android since it tends to hide itself in numerous applications and which are then installed, unwittingly, in various devices.

Along with this virus we find many others, such as Pegasus for example, and representing being a problem for anyone. But since apps can be discovered easily, and deleted with it simplicity of course, we can solve this dilemma in time.

In any case, the Zscaler, one agency from expert cybersecurity in the sector, it reported all the applications to be removed both in the mobile phone and in the Android tablet. It is therefore a question of ben 7 offending apps and that they could steal information or subscribe the user to payment services.

These software, in theory, they should have already been removed from the Google Play Store, but in the unfortunate event that you have them in the your mobile, uninstall them immediately to prevent the Joker malware can steal gods data. Being fast in these situations is important given that, at any moment, they could activate of the subscriptions without your permission. Be that as it may, here is the list of apps: