Joker / Streaming of the film on Italia 1 that “explores the birth of a real monster”

Marianna Cappi on MyMovies explains how “Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is a criminal who is produced by the society he lives in”. Critics rewards the film with three stars out of the five made available by the portal. Specifies: “This is the first stand-alone on DC Comics’ most famous villain. The film explores the birth of a real monster produced by society, created and nurtured by delusions and illusions, psychic and physical abuse, in an age that mixes public spectacle and moral degradation ”. In the Overview of the same portal, however, Andrea Fornasiero is keen to specify: “The trailer has convinced audiences from all over the world, perfect for both comic fans who look at him as a character requiring copyright treatment, and for cinephiles who are they remained instead tied to the atmosphere of New Hollywood, with lots of Chaplinian references ”. Joker will be broadcast tonight by Canale 5 in the first tv, click here for live streaming. The trailer offers us more information about the film, click here for the video.

Together with Phoenix also the talented Icelandic cellist Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Oscar for Joker, a film not only beautiful and strategic awarded all over the world, but profound, unconventional dealing with a cinema related to comic genres, truly a dramatic and noir film to the bone in which I study and the subtle evolutions of the characters sidetrack towards the grotesque and violence. The production is all American, involving a large number of houses including Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures, Joint Effort, BRON Studios, Creative Wealth Media Finance, of course DC Comics and DC Entertainment, because Batman and Joker are DC heritage Comics, natural antagonists of Marvel, a film expertly directed by director Todd Phillips who was able to underline the subtlest aspects of the particular enemy of the Bat Man.

Joker is the great first TV that gives us Channel 5 tonight, November 16, 2021, starting from 9.45 pm. Who is the craziest, cheerful, cynical, perverse man, deep in his criminal essence to come out of the pages of American comics? Surely the Joker, Batman’s archenemy, exalted in the film with Michael Keaton in the role of the masked hero and Jack Nicholson in that of the insane and sarcastic criminal, made immortal in the depth of his character in a film dated 2019 that he really made a character not only “villain” of the genre, but human as much as that can be portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. The actor redraws Batman’s enemy and does so also thanks to the skilful direction of someone who previously had practically only done comedies. Todd Phillips in fact he had shot the trilogy ‘The Hangover’ or ‘Trafficanti’.

Obviously such a role deserves an interpreter of equal value and the Joker sees in Phoenix the natural interpreter of this characterization so different from the usual DC Movie, here really devoted to introspection, to psychological and social marginality, familiar to the young man who evolves up to to become one of the toughest villains in cinema. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​no stranger to parts of the genre, from Emperor Commodus of ‘Gladiator’ to ‘When Love Burns the Soul – Walk the Line’, from ‘Once Upon a Time in New York’ to ‘Mary Magdalene ‘his cinema thrives on psychologically above-average backstory and putting a sacred monster like Robert de Niro at his side made’ Joker ‘even more valuable if he ever needed it.

Joker, the plot of the film: the descent into hell by Arthur Fleck

There plot from Joker it’s less obvious than Batman fans might think. Arthur Fleck is a teenager like many others and lives at the beginning of the 80s in a Gotham City where crime is rampant, Batman is still not a guardian of the law, violence is everywhere, nihilism is the dominant law and on the streets, in the schools, throughout society the police can and will do very little to change the social order of a violent and decadent city. In this context, Arthur grows up next to his mother Penny, becomes a man and begins to suffer from a rare disorder that causes him to laugh suddenly, hysterical and hysterical. Meanwhile Thomas Wayne, a wealthy local entrepreneur, is running for Mayor of Gotham and as a first government action he takes away the subsidy that Arthur needs to survive, the beginning of a hatred that will evolve in the escalation of the crazy man from the poker deck. versus Bat Man, an almost addictive dichotomy.

