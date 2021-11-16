Joker: tonight on Canale 5 the first tv of the film with Joaquin Phoenix

D.fter the Golden Lion and two Oscar in 2020, Joker arrives on Canale 5 tonight at 21.20. Directed by Todd Philipps, the film he gave away a statuette for Best Actor to a mind-blowing one Joaquin Phoenix – absolute protagonist of a two-hour tour de force – has also changed, perhaps forever, the cinecomic rules.

Happy hybrid between blockbuster and 70s auteur films, Joker abandons the excesses and caricatures of the genre to humanize his characters. Giving away a new, almost sociological, reading of the psychopathic clown’s descent into madness that terrifies the inhabitants of Gotham City.

Also thanks to all-encompassing performance, and full of unprecedented shades, of Phoenix.

Joker: the plot

Set in Gotham City in the early 1980s, the film tells the story of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a boy with some too many ailments who lives with his elderly mother in a dilapidated building.

To make some money, Arthur advertises in the street disguised as a clown, but dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. In everyday life though he is continually mocked, bullied and ridiculed also due to a tic that makes him laugh all the time.

In love with the sweet neighbor, Arthur falls into madness after the girl rejects him. More and more marginalized, one day he decides to react: attacking some young people in the subway and turning into a killer clown.

The police hunt him down, but Gotham City Citizens Begin to love him, because like them he is an oppressed who rebels against the rich. Achieved stardom, he is even invited to Murray Franklin’s talk show (Robert De Niro), but there the umpteenth tragedy will take place of his life.

A “revolutionary” film

Welcomed with often conflicting judgments, especially from the American press, Joker is, for the avoidance of doubt, the bravest superhero movie since The dark Knight by Christopher Nolan.

Capable, in 2008, of reinvent the Batman saga also thanks to the indispensable contribution of Heath Ledger, also in the role of the psycho killer in clown make-up. And light years away from the comic mask offered by Jack Nicholson In the Batman by Tim Burton.

It is precisely in the wake of the tormented interpretation of Leger, that director Todd Phillips wanted to model a film where he could to make the comics matrix coexist with that 70s auteur cinema, which profoundly marked him.

His Joker it becomes so a film designed for adults; with little action and special effects, where the public and private tragedy of the protagonist Arthur Fleck looks more like movies like Taxi Driver And King for one night by Martin Scorsese. Two cult films that, mixing various registers, have told the metropolitan loneliness that leads to violence.

Just like it happens to Joaquin Phoenix, incel – that is involuntary celibate: category composed mainly of heterosexual men who claim to be unable to find a sentimental and / or sexual partner, despite wanting one, as rejected because not attractive – from the tormented existence that finds a reason for living in sowing panic and death in Gotham City.

And the presence of Robert De Niro in the cast, star of the two Scorsese films and here in the role of TV star Murray Franklin, he only confirms the thesis.

Joaquin Phoenix’s performance

Movie owned by a provocative spirit which is rarely found in any kind of mainstream product, Joker has its strong point in the extraordinary interpretation of the protagonist of Defect of form.

At first glance, with his lean physique, Phoenix doesn’t even seem like the right actor for such a role, despite the fact that in his career he has repeatedly played bordeline characters. Yet this is yet another brilliant idea of ​​the film.

Outcast from society, wannabe comedian without a penny and, in order not to miss anything, mentally unstable, Arthur Fleck is basically a human being overwhelmed by an emotional tsunami.

And Phoenix’s performance is capable of describing every nuance of the character’s madness. Going from laughter to crying with a naturalness and a skill that yielded him, deservedly, an Oscar for Best Actor in 2020.

