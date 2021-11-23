World

Jokes, references to Peppa Pig’s park and to Moses: the bizarre (and criticized) speech of Boris Johnson in front of the industrialists

A speech punctuated by jokes and rhetorical inventions, in classic style Boris Johnson, but with a rate of bizarre that this time made more than one turn up their noses. This is how it ended for the British Tory premier in the traditional speech before the assembly of industrialists of the CBI, the British Confindustria, held this year in the north of England, a territory for years waiting for an economic revival, all the more urgent against the background of the post Covid and post-Brexit: intervention in which the head of His Majesty’s government has come to quote Peppa Pig, a famous cartoon character, to indirectly compare himself to Moses and at times it seemed lose the thread, at least according to the most hostile media, such as the pro-Labor Guardian who did not hesitate to brand him as “rambling“.
Evoking the need for the private sector to drive the recovery, beyond the massive public interventions made by his own government against the backdrop of the pandemic, the prime minister cited the example of the success of a theme park dedicated to Peppa Pig, fruit of a creativity that the state bureaucrats cannot have. “I love Peppa Pig World, raise your hand if you’ve been there,” he insisted, addressing an audience of perplexed businessmen. Someone present then openly criticized him for not having focused seriously on the subject under discussion, the long-awaited plans for the north of England. And, moreover, for asking the audience if he had ever visited a children’s attraction hundreds of miles away “and six hours by car” from where he was. While his reference to himself as the bearer of “a handbook of commandments” for the green transition of companies towards a sustainable model with respect to climate change does not seem to have been more successful

