Jolanda De Rienzo against players on holiday in Dubai: “They don’t care about infections!”

Jolanda De Rienzo on Twitter criticized the footballers who went on vacation to Dubai during the Christmas break.

Many footballers took advantage of the Christmas break to spend their holidays in Dubai. Among other things, the coveted tourist location of the United Arab Emirates hosted the Globe Soccer Awards 2021. There are also some Napoli players such as David Ospina, Amir Rrahmani and Dries Mertens. However, the reporter Jolanda De Rienzo expressed his disappointment on Twitter for gamers on vacation in Dubai. “I’m a simple footballer: I earn packs of money. I go on vacation to Dubai. I don’t give a damn about infections! In the meantime, we skip the family lunch because we worry about mom and dad … And if we get COVID, no salary! All logical no ?! “, writes De Rienzo

He then published another tweet: “With this I do not mean that they have not made swabs or the appropriate checks etc etc … But this COVID is a bastard: it limits your freedom and that of others! You can be very careful and then take it to the supermarket … So caution is never too much! “

“Ah and for the record: I repeat – adds the Neapolitan journalist – I’m for TOTAL FREEDOM! Easy populism does not belong to me. I am happy with the happiness of others… Without envy! I just make a talk about “health and work” that’s all! “

