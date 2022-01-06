Jolla takes Android apps everywhere with AppSupport

Remember Jolla? This company based in Tampere was responsible for the development of Sailfish, which after version 3 released in the now distant 2018 has decided to continue the project with the fourth iteration, released last year. Well, today we want to tell you about another interesting work carried out by the Finnish team that led to the creation of AppSupport.

The announcement was made at CES in Las Vegas, and concerns an innovative standalone technology through which it is possible run Android apps on any Linux compatible platform without the need to use Android Automotive or other services provided by Google. This is an important detail that will facilitate the adoption of Android apps in the automotive field within the infotainment tools.