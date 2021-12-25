Jolly Chiesa at the Champions table: he recovered early, he is ready for Allegri and for Juve

He comes back and finds a slightly newer Juve, almost regenerated and not so far from the objectives, indeed. After a month of absence from the fields, Federico Chiesa is ready to be a factor. 2022 will put him back in the center of Juve after the heavy muscle injury suffered against Atalanta. A heavy absence for Juve and for an attack that scores very little. Out of him and out of Dybala, it was a complicated period for the bianconeri, who however found a streak of successes and comforting useful results in view of the second half of the season. Allegri said about him after Cagliari “he is much better” and indeed he is. The lesion to the hamstring of the left thigh is now behind: the recovery took place on schedule and, perhaps, even a little faster than expected, so much so that as early as next Thursday, when the Bianconeri will resume their preparation after the holidays, Fede will be back in the group and will start targeting the direct clash against Napoli della Befana. It was reported on Corriere dello Sport, which underlines how the goal is to progressively rise in condition to be decisive again, especially between January and February, when everything will have to be played out.

JOLLY – A joker that Allegri can’t wait to play. Where is it? At the Champions League comeback table and in the Champions League. But also in the Super Cup, to be won against Inter, because having him available makes all the difference in the world. Juve need their sprints and goals, which last year were 14 and now there are only 3 (1 in the league). The hope of the Juventus world is that Chiesa will then repeat the journey of the past season, when it was always and only decisive.