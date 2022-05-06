Jomari Goyso “brings balloons from Miami” to Francisca Lachapel and sings her happy birthday

Jomari Goyso is enjoying with Francisca Lachapel the previous hours they have before the religious wedding takes place. They are in the Dominican Republic, because this is the place that Francisca chose to marry her beloved Francesco in the church.

In a humorous video, Jomari asks Francesco to stop recording because he is the only one who is making fun of this loving and funny moment between Francesca and him. And it is that the famous Spanish critic said he had brought balloons from Miami to Lachapel to celebrate his birthday. This of course rejected the “detail”, because the balloons were already at home and this was not the real gift from Jomari.

The love and hate relationship that this pair of television hosts have is totally enviable. And the driver thanks God for the opportunity that life has given him to meet people as wonderful as Francisca, and to be able to be on her special days, such as her birthday and her wedding. “Between so much complex humor and funny sarcasm, there is a gift 🎁 that this training industry had in store for me along the way: your brotherhood. Congratulations my @francisca many more to come. And God continue to bless your destiny. Love u #happybirthday.”

Francisca will not have “honeymoon”

The future bride confesses that she thought about taking her son Gennaro to the “Honeymoon”, until she discussed it with Francesco and ended up pleasing her husband, although that trip will have to wait.

“That was still that if we took it or we didn’t take it, then Francesco tells me ‘but if we take it it’s not a honeymoon’; So, the truth is that the feeling of guilt in a mother never goes away and I struggle a lot with that, because it hurts me to leave Gennaro for everything, and for the wedding I also have to please the husband, so yes we are going to have Luna Honey, but it won’t be immediately, it won’t be after the wedding, we’ll wait until September, and we’ll leave without Gennaro”.

