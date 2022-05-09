Jomari Goyso did not follow the dress code for Francisca’s post-wedding party: the reason | Famous

“I do not promise to be the perfect woman, but what I do promise you is that I will never give up on our relationship. One has to believe and have faith and we have to believe that we deserve these things. Everything that goes through our heads can go through our lives, ”said the host of Despierta América.

At the party that was held after the ecclesiastical ritual, the dress code for the almost 200 guests was ‘black tie’, but at the farewell party (a day later) Francisca asked everyone to come dressed in white.

Jomari Goyso did not follow the dress code at Francisca’s party

Through his social networks, the presenter documented some moments of Francisca’s splendid wedding and showed that he did not follow the code that “Baby Genaro’s” mother requested for the farewell party, in which there were maracas and a lot of dancing.

“As always, Jomari never follows dress codes,” the presenter is heard saying on the recording. Goyso did not hesitate to give her friend a creative response and assured that her look was inspired by the clouds in the sky.

Dissatisfied with his explanation, Francisca pointed out that he lives in the clouds: “No, in the sky, in the clouds is where you live, that you are always lost. Name, what a shame ”, Francisca is heard answering.

With a flourish! And Dominican flavor 🇩🇴 I snuck into Francisca and Francesco’s room before the last wedding event. Here we continue to live a dream! 🙏 What a weekend ♥️ Posted by Jomari Goyso on Sunday, May 8, 2022

Jomari “rescued” Francisca’s veil minutes before her wedding

Arriving at the altar, the host of Despierta América dazzled all her guests; however, before the big moment she suffered a few minutes of anguish, this because she “loosened her veil”.

However, her friend and fashion expert Jomari Goyso put her sewing knowledge to use and helped her fix the accessory.

“The exclusive is here. Why didn’t the bride come out of her room and we were late? Because the veil was torn and as my mother taught me, who is a seamstress (although my holy father forbade it) and as I saw my grandmother who was a tailor (…) I brought out my ‘tailor’ ‘street style’ side and we solved any altercation that got in the way of happiness on a magical day,” Jomari wrote on her Instagram profile.

Francisca wore three wedding dresses: she looked like a beautiful princess

The religious wedding was very important to Francisca and according to Mayi Suérez, one of the wedding planners, the bride requested a “dream” celebration.

“‘I want a dream wedding, a princess wedding, I want to be a 100 percent princess,’ that’s what Francisca asked me,” Mayi said.

As requested, Francisca looked divine on her big day, in which she dressed in three dresses. For her arrival at the monumental Altos de Chavón Amphitheater in La Romana, Dominican Republic, she donned a majestic Monique Lhuillier gown.

When the music invited the audience to the dance floor, after her marriage union, Francisca dazzled with a second bridal look by designer Giannina Azar, who also made a red jumpsuit for her pre-wedding party.

Finally, late at night, the presenter dazzled with a third outfit: a beautiful short design that, like her first garment, boasted floral details. Also, she left behind the heels and changed them for comfortable sneakers decorated with rhinestones.