Jomari Goyso wiggles with Francisca: “We danced everything”

Jomari Goyso and Francisca continue to add magical moments to their friendship. Now one of the dances that they performed at the welcome party that Francisca offered for the guests at her ecclesiastical wedding in the Dominican Republic was recorded on video.

The fashion and beauty specialist and the Dominican host of Despierta América moved their bodies to the rhythm of a catchy song under the light of night and surrounded by the other guests.

“Tomorrow is the big day. We dance it all. I love you”, Goyso Francisca told him when sharing a video on his Instagram account, a social network in which he has more than 2.3 million followers.

This May 6, Francisca will walk to the altar to confirm her love with Francisco Zampogna before God.

The Dominican presenter shared on her Instagram account more details of what the welcome party was for your guests.

She wore an elegant strapless red dress with a wide skirt. Her curly and totally loose hair complemented her look. Likewise, Francesco Zampogna wore an elegant gala suit.

In the images shared by the bride, the place where the dinner and the party were held is seen in detail. Candles and roses adorned the table located under a ceiling that hung lights and that also allowed to see the sky.

“Welcome party”, wrote Francisca when sharing the images.

The Dominican looks radiant. In recent days, he shared with his followers the result of the process he went through to recover his figure after the birth of his son Gennaro. In the comparative images you can see how it looked in August 2022 and how it looks now, just hours after walking to the altar:

“A few days before my wedding I want to share with you this before and after. Truly, work, dedication and dedication have their reward. It was very emotional for me, when I saw these photos. It was only by seeing them side by side that I realized how far I had come, and I could really appreciate the change. I sincerely look at Francisca on the left and I remember that she felt pressured by a society that demanded of her to be a perfect woman and at one point she thought that she would never recover and was afraid. And then I see Francisca on the right that although she is not yet the end, she feels very comfortable with her body just the way she is and very proud of the work she has done, of her courage and focus, ”he commented. she.

Keep reading: Exclusively the diet that led Francisca from ‘Despierta América’ to lose 50 pounds for her wedding

Jomari Goyso “brings balloons from Miami” to Francisca Lachapel and sings her happy birthday

Jomari Goyso dances with Francisca Lachapel to the rhythm of broken bachata, to celebrate that her wedding is approaching