Jon Batiste, jazz phenomenon and great winner of the Grammys

Jon Batiste, a 35-year-old jazz musician with a musical background, won five Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, at a gala where the artist overflowed with charisma.

“I love music. I’ve been playing since I was a kid. Music is more than entertainment for me, it’s a spiritual practice,” said the composer upon receiving the top award from the Grammys, Album of the Year for “We Are”.

“I love them, even if I don’t know them”, The great winner of the night closed with his explosive laugh and amid a standing ovation, during whose performance a Ukrainian flag was displayed at the back of the stage.

“We Are” was written and recorded almost entirely before the pandemic and the protests of the black lives matter movement that shook the world, but their lyrics tackle issues like social injustice and racism.

Hailing from a dynasty of New Orleans musicians, Batiste built a career in the industry on his talent and artistic vision.

Regular figure on red carpets, the musician already has an Oscar to his credit, which he won thanks to the film’s soundtrack Pixar’s Soul. For this work he was also recognized with a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award and a Bafta.

Batiste has recorded with legendary artists like Stevie Wonder, Prince and Willie Nelson. For many, however, he is best known for being the music director and the band leader of Stephen Colbert’s late-night variety show.

He is also the creative director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

The versatile musician competed this year and n several categories against established stars like Justin Bieber, and against new phenomena like Olivia Rodrigo who won best new artist.

“Universal language”

Batiste was born on November 11, 1986 in Louisiana. He started percussion as a child with his family, which includes a long heritage in the gospel and jazz genres.

He soon switched to piano and released his first album, “Times in New Orleans”, at age 17.

In 2004 he graduated from the New Orleans Center for the Arts and continued his music training at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York.

Over time became a figure of the jazz scene, with a prolific production.

In 2015, together with his band Stay Human, he conquered the space on Stephen Colbert’s show, guaranteeing millions of viewers every night.

The young musician, in a relationship with the journalist Suleika Jaouad, uses his voice to speak out against racism, and more recently has promoted a campaign in support of Ukraine, in the midst of the Russian invasion.

In March 2021 he launched their eighth studio album, “We Are”.

The production mixes jazz, soul, hip-hop, pop and R&B, with lyrics that, according to Batiste, offer a message of hope and communion.

“Music speaks to the emotions of the subconscious. [Este álbum] it feels like something we all felt in 2020, and the music brings that to the surface in a way that I think nothing else could,” he said in an interview with Atwood magazine last year. “It’s a universal language.”