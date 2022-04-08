Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, the favorites of the Grammy Awards
The ceremony, which is held Sunday in Las Vegas, unveiled the list of nominations, led by Olivia Rodrigo, who has six citations.
African-American jazzman Jon Batiste, Canadian megastar Justin Bieber, singers Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo dominate the nominations. For unspecified reasons, rap superstar Drake asked the organizers to withdraw his two Grammy nominations (rap album and rap performance), which the latter accepted.
Here are the nominations in the main categories for the 64th Grammy Awards, the awards of the American music industry which will be awarded on Sunday April 3 in Las Vegas.
For album of the year :
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- love for sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
- PlanetHer (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
- Happy Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Back Of My Mind – HER
- Montero -Lil Nas X
- sour -Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore – Taylor Swift
- donda – Kanye West
For recordings of the year :
- I Still Have Faith In You -ABBA
- Freedom – Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches – Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat with SZA
- Happy Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) -Lil Nas X
- drivers license -Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
For the song of the year, attributed to authors and composers, we find Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys or Justin Bieber:
- Bad Habits – Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, author (Ed Sheeran)
- A Beautiful Noise – Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, authors (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)
- drivers license – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, author (Olivia Rodrigo)
- Fight For You – Dernst Emile II, HER & Tiara Thomas, author (HER)
- Happy Than Ever – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, author (Billie Eilish)
- Kiss Me More – Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe & David Sprecher, authors (Doja Cat with SZA)
- Leave The Door Open – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, writers (Silk Sonic)
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, author (Lil Nas X)
- Peaches – Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, authors (Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar & giveon)
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, author (Brandi Carlile)
In the revelations of the yearOlivia Rodrigo is still in the running for her fourth nomination, alongside British singer Arlo Parks and Australian rapper The Kid Laroi:
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finland
- Glass Animals
- japanese breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
The seven nominations for the best music video :
- Shot In The Dark – AC DC
- Freedom – Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches – Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Happy Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) -Lil Nas X
- Good 4 U -Olivia Rodrigo
Nominees for the best rap album :
- The Off-Season – J. Cole
- King’s Disease II – Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator
- Donda – Kanye West
Best Rap Performance :
- Family Ties – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Up – Cardi B
- my . life – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- Thot S***– Megan Thee Stallion
the best rock albumopposes among others AC/DC and Paul McCartney:
- Power Up – AC DC
- Capitol Cuts Live From Studio A – Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 -Chris Cornell
- Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters
- McCartney III -Paul McCartney
For the best vocal pop albumAriana Grande enters the race, for a single nomination, alongside Justin Bieber and Doja Cat.
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) -Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) -Doja Cat
- Happy Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- sour -Olivia Rodrigo
Finally in the last category, best music album in the world the nominees are:
- Mohabbat -Arooj Aftab
- Do Yourself – Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
- Pa Pa Pa – Femi Kuti
- Blewu – Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
- Essence – WizKid Featuring Time