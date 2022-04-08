Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, the favorites of the Grammy Awards

The ceremony, which is held Sunday in Las Vegas, unveiled the list of nominations, led by Olivia Rodrigo, who has six citations.

African-American jazzman Jon Batiste, Canadian megastar Justin Bieber, singers Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo dominate the nominations. For unspecified reasons, rap superstar Drake asked the organizers to withdraw his two Grammy nominations (rap album and rap performance), which the latter accepted.

For album of the year :

We Are – Jon Batiste

love for sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

PlanetHer (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happy Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind – HER

Montero -Lil Nas X

sour -Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore – Taylor Swift

donda – Kanye West

For recordings of the year :

I Still Have Faith In You -ABBA

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat with SZA

Happy Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) -Lil Nas X

drivers license -Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

For the song of the year, attributed to authors and composers, we find Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys or Justin Bieber:

Bad Habits – Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, author (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise – Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, authors (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

drivers license – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, author (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight For You – Dernst Emile II, HER & Tiara Thomas, author (HER)

Happy Than Ever – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, author (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More – Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe & David Sprecher, authors (Doja Cat with SZA)

Leave The Door Open – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, writers (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, author (Lil Nas X)

Peaches – Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, authors (Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar & giveon)

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, author (Brandi Carlile)

In the revelations of the yearOlivia Rodrigo is still in the running for her fourth nomination, alongside British singer Arlo Parks and Australian rapper The Kid Laroi:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finland

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

The seven nominations for the best music video :

Shot In The Dark – AC DC

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Happy Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) -Lil Nas X

Good 4 U -Olivia Rodrigo

Nominees for the best rap album :

The Off-Season – J. Cole

King’s Disease II – Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator

Donda – Kanye West

Best Rap Performance :

Family Ties – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up – Cardi B

my . life – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Thot S***– Megan Thee Stallion

the best rock albumopposes among others AC/DC and Paul McCartney:

Power Up – AC DC

Capitol Cuts Live From Studio A – Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 -Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters

McCartney III -Paul McCartney

For the best vocal pop albumAriana Grande enters the race, for a single nomination, alongside Justin Bieber and Doja Cat.

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) -Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) -Doja Cat

Happy Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

sour -Olivia Rodrigo

Finally in the last category, best music album in the world the nominees are: