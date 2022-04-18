Jon Batiste to make his acting debut in musical film The Color Purple

Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer John Batista He will make his acting debut in the musical film The Color Purple. Warner Bros’ next project is the film adaptation of author Alice Walker’s iconic novel, as well as Steven Spielberg’s 1985 Oscar-nominated film and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical it inspired.

The story revolves around a woman named Celie Harris, who will be played by newcomer Fantasia Barrino, and traces her lifelong struggles as an African-American woman living in the South in the early 20th century.

According to Variety, Batiste will play the role of Grady, husband of Taraji P. Henson’s Shug Avery. His character is a graceful and sweet pianist who is “the epitome of charm and eloquence.”

The film’s cast also includes Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Colman Domingo as Mister, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, HER as Squeak, Halle Bailey as Young Nettie, Ciara as Nettie, Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie, David Alan Grier as Reverend Avery, Tamala J. Mann as First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie, and Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis as Mama, mother of Celie and Nettie.

Blitz Bazawule, the filmmaker behind Beyonce’s Black Is King video, is set to direct the modern version of the musical. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who made her acting debut in Spielberg’s The Color Purple and earned an Oscar nomination, is producing through her Harpo Films banner with Spielberg under her Amblin Entertainment banner.

Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, who were behind the Broadway musical, will also produce. Batiste recently had a big night at the 2022 Grammy Awards where he collected five trophies, including album of the year for We Are.

In 2020, the musician won Best Original Score for Disney-Pixar’s Soul, an honor he shared with composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.