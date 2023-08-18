Jon Batiste, Wild Nothing, Jamila Woods, Espa…

Today, August 18, new albums by Jon Batiste (in collaboration with Lana Del Rey, NewZines or Rita Payes from Barcelona), Hozier, Dearmond Edison (Superband of Justin Vernon, Joe Westerlund and Phil and Brad Cook), Genesis Owusu, If You If you like electronic pop, you’ll love Margaret Glaspie, The Osies, Cautious Clay or Rainie Rap. Ciara posts episodes.

Charlie Puth’s new single opens the playlist, inaugurating a new era. The same purpose is served by the new singles from Sufjan Stevens or Wild Nothing that you could hear in the playlist before. We discuss Usher’s hilarious new single on the cover

,

Their next acts would continue to push Jamillah Woods, Hannah Diamond, The Drums, Tinashe, Del Water Gap, Slayter, Madison Beer, Icona Pop, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Snoh ​​Allegra…

These summer days, when Amaral sings, it is also possible to hear new music from The National, Musgo, Charli XCX with Edison Rae, Espa, Superchunk, Doechee, Liz Forte, Sextile, Parkinos, Cold War Kids, Tigre y Diamante Is. or d4vd.

Amidst curiosities, today’s news day surprises us with the release of a Guns N’ Roses single, its first in 20 years. In addition, CHVRCHES published an unreleased lyric of their first song on the occasion of their 10th anniversary.