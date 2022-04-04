Jon Batiste wins five Grammys

Jon Batiste won five Grammys on Sunday, including album of the year, on a night in which ’70s funk triumphed with Silk Sonic in the song and record of the year categories, while newcomer Olivia Rodrigo took home house three awards.

Batiste paid tribute to the artists he beat. “The creative arts are subjective,” he said. “Be yourself”.

The multitalented artist also won for his song “Cry”, the video for “Freedom” and his work with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the soundtrack of the animated film “Soul”.

“I just put my head down and work at the trade every day. I love music,” she stated.

The R&B Supergroup silk sonic it took home four awards, including record of the year for “Leave the Door Open.” Olivia Rodrigo picked up three, including the coveted best new artist honor.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak enthusiastically received one of the last awards of the ceremony. The victory puts Mars back in historical company: with his victory on Sunday, he becomes, together with Paul Simon, the only one to win the category three times.

“We’re really doing everything we can to stay humble right now,” .Paak said. “But in the industry, they call that a clean sweep!” He then added, “Silk Sonic’s inviting drinks tonight!”

The victory came after the festivities turned somber as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the public with an update on the war and numbers of wounded and dead that include children. “Our musicians wear bulletproof vests instead of tuxedos,” the president said. “We are fighting against Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. Dead silence. Fill the silence with your music.”

He ended by saying: “Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on television. Support us in everything you can, but not in silence. And then peace will come to all our cities.”

John Legend then performed “Free” with Ukrainian exiles including singer/actress Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Rodrigo’s win for best new artist placed her in an esteemed company that includes Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish.

A veteran of the “High School Musical” series, Rodrigo rose to stardom as a singer in 2021, topping the charts with her viral hit “Drivers License,” follow-up single “Good 4 U,” and painful album “Sour.” , which won best pop vocal album.

“This is my biggest dream come true,” he said after winning best new artist. She thanked her parents for supporting her interests, which at one point involved being an Olympic gymnast and quickly turned to music.

“I want to thank my mom for being so supportive of all my dreams, no matter how crazy they are. I want to thank my mom and dad for being as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned to walk backwards.”

Silk Sonic kicked off the Grammys in Las Vegas with his infectious and energetic dose of retro soul and funk performing his “777″. They returned to the stage shortly after to collect the song of the year award for “Leave the Door Open.”

With that win, Mars also tied the record for Grammys for song of the year. He had previously won for “24K Magic”.

Both Mars and .Paak jumped out of their seats, raised their hands and danced to their song.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be doing this with anyone but you,” Mars told .Paak. “We will be singing this song together for the rest of our lives.”

winners list

RECORD OF THE YEAR:

“Leave The Door Open”, Silk Sonic.

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Leave The Door Open”, Silk Sonic.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

“We Are”, Jon Batiste.

BEST NEW ARTIST:

Olivia Rodrigo.

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM:

“Starting Over”, Chris Sapleton.

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE:

“Family Ties”, Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar.

BEST INDIVIDUAL POP PERFORMANCE:

“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM:

“Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo.

BEST POP GROUP OR DUO PERFORMANCE:

“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat ft. SZA.

BEST R&B ALBUM:

“Heaux Tales”, Jasmine Sullivan.

BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM:

“The Last Tour Of The World”, Bad Bunny.

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM:

“Origin”, Juanes.

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM:

“Mendo”, Alex Cuba.

BEST LATIN TROPICAL ALBUM:

“Salswing!”, Rubén Blades.

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM:

“A Mis 80′s”, Vicente Fernández (posthumous).

BEST SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA:

“The Queen’s Gambit”, Carlos Rafael Rivera.

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM:

“Mirror Mirror”, Eliane Elias, Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés.

BEST INSTRUMENTAL JAZZ ALBUM:

“Skyline”, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba.

BEST VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM:

“Songwrights Apothecary Lab”, Esperanza Spalding.

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE:

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’”, Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra).