Jon Hamm ends dating rumors with Jennifer Aniston

A few weeks ago, rumors began to spread that actress Jennifer Aniston had found love with a handsome 51-year-old actor. This is Jon Hamm, who became world famous for his role as ‘Don Draper’ on the hit series ‘Mad Men’. However, these rumors have been completely denied in recent days when Hamm was caught with his girlfriend, also an actress Anna Osceola, 34, walking through the streets of New York.

Although they were not really comfortable with the presence of the paparazzi, the couple of actors has decided not to hide their romance anymore, so they were very affectionate before the cameras, this being his most important relationship after his courtship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt between 2009 and 2015. Everything seems to indicate that the flame of love was lit between them during the filming of the movie ‘Confess, Fletch’, released in the middle of last September, although they really met in 2015 on the set of ‘Mad Men’, after that she landed the role of receptionist at ‘Esalen’, a spiritual retreat in California attended by ‘Don Draper’ in the series finale.

And it is that, despite the fact that Osceola is not as famous as Aniston, the truth is that she has begun to be a little more notable in Hollywood for her participation in films such as ‘Superhero Movie’ and ‘The Conspiracy of Silence’; and shows like ‘NCIS,’ ‘Law & Order,’ and ‘Rizzoli & Isles.’

Jon Hamm plans to marry soon with his young partner

Through a radio interview, granted to host Howard Stern on his ‘SiriusXM’ program, The ‘Mad Men’ actor confirmed that he is currently very much in love and is considering proposing to her. “This is another place in my life where I feel really good. I’m in a relationship right now. And I feel comfortable. I like that feeling of taking care of something and being taken care of.” working on himself and his emotional stability, something Osceola has been helping him with, so this relationship is “even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of new things like being married, having kids, you know, defining a new version of yourself. of happiness, life and well-being (…) All those things that sound weird and whatever, but they are real and, to put it better, it is what I am working for… What else is there apart from that?”, he said before confirming that he is really “very much in love” with his partner.

At the interview, Hamm acknowledged that he had been really emotionally traumatized by losing his mother when he was only 10 years old.s, since that blocked his “emotional accessibility, availability and vulnerability”. Now, with the help of Anna Osceola and a therapist, the actor is in the “process of working on himself” to be able to live a full relationship without emotional restrictions by focusing on his mental health.