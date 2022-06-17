Jon Hamm, in the fifth season of ‘Fargo’

The fifth installment of Fargo It already has protagonists. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh eThey will star in the fifth season of the anthology series that can be seen on Movistar Plus+. Lhe new batch of chapters will take place in 2019 and ask questions like “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping?” and “What if your wife is not yours?”

Jon Hamm (Emmy winner for Mad Men) will play a character named Roy. Juno Temple will play Dot, and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Oscar-nominated for the hateful eight) will play a woman named Lorraine.

Noah Hawley created Fargo for television and is a writer and executive producer of the series. Warren Littlefield is an executive producer along with Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed the film on which the series is based. Also Steve Stark (Vikings: Valhalla) from Toluca Pictures; Kim Todd (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Vincent Landay (Being John Malkovich).

Fargo premiered in 2014 and its previous seasons have featured stars like Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Patrick Wilson, Jean Smart, Kirsten Dunst, Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman. . In total, the first four seasons of the hit series have been nominated for 55 Primetime Emmy Awards and have won six, including Outstanding Miniseries for the first installment in the year it premiered.