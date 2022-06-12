Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh star in the fifth season of “Fargo”

Advertising

Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be the stars of the fifth installment of “Fargo” on Movistar Plus+.

Jon Ham (Emmy winner for the series Mad Menseen in Top Gun: Maverick, The Town) will play a character named Roy. Juno Temple (ted lasso, The Offer) was chosen to play Dot, and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Oscar nominated for the hateful eightseen in Dolores Clairborne and in the revival of Twin Peaks) will play a woman named Lorraine.

Noah Hawley I think Fargo for television and is a writer and executive producer of the series. Warren Littlefield is an executive producer along with Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote and directed the film on which the series is based. Also Steve Stark (Vikings: Valhalla, wednesday, Consultant) from Toluca Pictures; Kim Todd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Brave New World), and Vincent Landay (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation (The Orchid Thief), Her).

Fargo premiered in 2014. Previous seasons have starred stars like Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Patrick Wilson, Jean Smart, Kirsten Dunst, Billy Bob Thornton, and Martin Freeman. In total, the first four seasons of the hit series have been nominated for 55 Primetime Emmy Awards and have won six, including Outstanding Miniseries for the first installment in 2014.

Fargo is produced by MGM TV Y FX Productionswith MGM Television as the main studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

