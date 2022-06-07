Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh will star in the fifth season of ‘Fargo’

The fifth season of ‘fargo’Now yes, it begins to take shape. Almost four months after the official announcement of the renewal, FX has announced that Juno Temple (‘Ted Lasso’), Jon Ham (‘Mad Men’) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (‘Atypical’) will star in the new batch of episodes from the anthology created by Noah Hawley.

Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh, protagonists of the new episodes of ‘Fargo’

For now, we still don’t have too many details about the plot that will focus the season. What we know is that will be located in 2019thus following the pattern established by the previous rounds that alternate the recent past or present with the distant past (remember that the previous one was set in the fifties of the last century), and that will revolve around the following question: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping and what if your wife is not yours?”.

On this occasion, and following the usual trend with this series, the chain wanted to take secrecy almost to the extreme and has only provided the names of the characters: Dotwho will be played by Temple; Roy, by Hamm; Y Lorraine, by Leigh. Information that certainly does not serve to calm our curiosity.

FX unexpectedly announced last February, more than a year after the end of the fourth season headlined by Chris Rock, the return with a fifth installment of the unclassifiable anthology loosely inspired by the award-winning film by the Coen brothers, one of the network’s popular films despite its unpredictable frequency. The fiction, which debuted in 2014, has had actors such as Martin Freeman, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor and Billy Bob Thornton in its cast.

Three names of weight

Temple, in addition to being a key player in the Apple TV + sports comedy, is one of the protagonists of ‘The Offer’, the controversial Paramount+ miniseries that recounts the tortuous filming of “The Godfather” by Francis Ford Coppola. For Hamm, for his part, since he finished ‘Mad Men’ he has not stopped working and we have been able to see him in one way or another both on the small and on the big screen, as is the case with the adrenaline “Top Gun: Maverick”currently in theaters.

While Leigh, whose most recent TV work is Netflix’s ‘Atypical’ and ‘Lisey’s Story’ of Apple TV +, the second season of ‘hunters’the controversial Prime Video series centered on a group of Nazi hunters whose first season was headlined by Prime Video’s Al Pacino.