Jon Hamm (Mad Men) to star in Fargo season 5

MADRID, June 10. (CultureLeisure) –

Fargo has announced to the actors who will star in its season 5which will be available at Movistar Plus+ along with his four previous deliveries and whose The plot will take place in the year 2019. Jon Ham (Mad Men, Top Gun: Maverick) will play a character named Roy, Juno Temple (Ted Lasso, The Offer) to another known as Dot and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight, Twin Peaks revival) to a woman named Lorraine.

Its release date is not yet known nor are there more details about the plot, but it is will answer the following questions: When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping? What happens if your wife is not yours? Under this premise, the series produced by MGM Television and FX Productions promises some dose of black humor Similar to previous seasons.

Fargo premiered in 2014, and the first four installments of the successful series, now available in their entirety on Movistar Plus+, have been Nominated for 55 Primetime Emmy Awards and have won six, including Best Miniseries for the first delivery in 2014.

Fargo is based on the film of the same name by Joel and Ethan Coen, who are also executive producers of the series, and, although their seasons share the same black humor and have traces of the 1996 film, they are independent of each other in terms of plot and characters.

The latest installment of fiction created, written and produced by Noah Hawley followed the rivalry between the Italian-American and African-American mafias in the city of Kansas City during the 1950s, and starred Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman.





Besides themother stars like Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregorCarrie Coon, Patrick Wilson, Jean Smart, Kirsten Dunst, Billy Bob Thornton or Martin Freeman have passed through the series.

Fargo is produced, together with the Coen brothers, by Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale), steve stark (Vikings: Valhalla), kim todd (Brave New World) and Vincent Landay (Her).