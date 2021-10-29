News

Jon Hamm will star in the animated comedy detective story Grimsburg

Jon Hamm will voice a misanthropic detective starring in the new animated series Fox Grimsburg, which he will also executive produce.

Jon Hamm will voice a misanthropic detective in the new irreverent animated series by Fox Grimsburg, signed by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel.

The series, which launches in 2023, follows the exploits of Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever when it comes to catching a cannibal clown or identifying the era of a piece of furniture. But there is a mystery he can’t deal with: his family. Flute dcide to return to Grimsburg, a city where everyone hides some secrets. The detective will follow every lead he has to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means taking care of the son he never bothered to know.

Jon Hamm will executive produce Grimsburg alongside Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel and showrunner Chadd Gindin. The series is wholly owned by Fox Entertainment and is produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment.

“I am thrilled to be involved in the Fox animation universe, a universe that I have been actively observing since the early 1990s.” Hamm said. “The opportunity to bring a project like Grimsburg to life, which is so peculiar and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators, makes me look forward to getting started.”.


