Jon Hamm will star in the fifth season of ‘Fargo’

‘Fargo’ has announced the actors who will star in its season 5, which will be available on Movistar Plus+ along with its four previous installments and whose plot will take place in 2019. Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Top Gun: Maverick) will play a character named Roy, Juno Temple (Ted Lasso, The Offer) to another known as Dot and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight, Twin Peaks revival) to a woman named Lorraine.

Its release date is not yet known and there are no more details about the plot, but it will answer the following questions: When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping? What if your wife is not yours?. Under this premise, the series produced by MGM Television and FX Productions promises a dose of black humor similar to those of its previous seasons.

Fargo was released in 2014, and the first four installments of the successful seriesnow available in its entirety on Movistar Plus+, have been nominated for 55 Primetime Emmy Awards and have won six, including Best Miniseries for the first installment in 2014.

Fargo is based on the film of the same name. Joel and Ethan Coen who are also executive producers of the series, and, although their seasons share the same black humor and have traces of the 1996 film, they are independent of each other in terms of plot and characters.

The latest installment of fiction created, written and produced by Noah Hawley followed the rivalry between the Italian-American and African-American mobsters in Kansas City during the 1950s, and featured Chris Rock Y Jason Schwartzmann.

In addition to them, other stars like Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Patrick Wilson, Jean Smart, Kirsten Dunst, Billy Bob Thornton or Martin Freeman They have been through the series.

Fargo is produced, together with the Coen brothers, by Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale), steve stark (Vikings: Valhalla), kim todd (Brave New World) and Vincent Landay (Her).