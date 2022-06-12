Jon Hamm will star in the fifth season of ‘Fargo’

‘Fargo’ announced the actors who will star in its season 5, whose plot will take place in 2019. Jon Hamm (‘Mad Men’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’) will play a character named Roy, Juno Temple (‘Ted Lasso ‘, ‘The Offer’) to another known as Dot and Jennifer Jason Leigh (‘Twin Peaks’) to a woman named Lorraine.

Its release date is not yet known and there are no more details about the plot, but it will answer the following questions: When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping? What if your wife is not yours? Under this premise, the series produced by MGM Television and FX Productions promises a dose of black humor similar to those of its previous seasons.

‘Fargo‘ premiered in 2014, and the first three installments of the hit series are available on Netflix, while the fourth can be seen on OnDIRECTV. All seasons were nominated for 55 Primetime Emmy Awards, of which they won six, including Outstanding Miniseries for the first installment in 2014.

‘Fargo’, inspired by the tape of the Coen brothers

‘Fargo‘ is based on the homonymous movie by Joel and Ethan Coen, who are also executive producers of the series, and, although its seasons share the same black humor and have traces of the 1996 film, they are independent of each other in terms of the plot and characters.

The latest installment of the fiction created, written and produced by Noah Hawley followed the rivalry between the Italian-American and African-American mafias in the city of Kansas City during the 1950s, and starred Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman.

In addition to them, other stars such as Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Patrick Wilson, Jean Smart, Kirsten Dunst, Billy Bob Thornton or Martin Freeman have passed through the series.

‘Fargo‘ is produced, along with the Coen brothers, by Warren Littlefield (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’), Steve Stark (‘Vikings: Valhalla’), Kim Todd (‘Brave New World’) and Vincent Landay (‘Her’). .

(With information from Europe Press).

