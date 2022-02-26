Jon Jones is bad after the separation with his girlfriend

Getty Jon Jones’s return to fights moves further away

Former light heavyweight champion of the UFC jon jones He’s had a rough couple of months, and the wrestler’s outlook is worse than fans first thought.

“Bones” wrote on February 23, 2022 that his fiancée left him two months ago and that she is “not coming back”.

“My fiancee left me about two months ago, determined today she won’t be coming back,” Jones tweeted. “If you hate Jon Jones raise a toast, I feel like hell.” He deleted the tweet a bit later, but you can see a screenshot below:

Bones’ tweet came a day after footage of his arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada, was released on September 24, 2021. Hours after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight with Alexander Gustafsson in On the sidelines of UFC 165 in September 2013, Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and tampering with or damaging a vehicle, a felony.

Jones pleaded no contest to the “misdemeanor charge of destroying another’s property and agreed to pay $750 in restitution,” according to Las Vegas Review-Journal, and the two original charges were dismissed. Bones also had to take an anger management course as part of the settlement he reached, the outlet reported.

Bones was accused of pulling his fiancée’s hair and head-butting a police vehicle. Force camera footage was shared by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and shows Bones headbutting the hood of a patrol car. You can watch the scene below via the YouTube link:





Body Cam Footage of UFC fighter Jon Jones’ arrest in Las Vegas Body cam footage of UFC fighter Jon Jones damaging a police vehicle and being arrested on Sept. 25, 2021, just a few hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his performance in his UFC 165 title fight against Alexander Gustafsson in Las Vegas, was released. The following video contains graphic content.… 2022-02-22T23:23:45Z

The video shows Jones calling police officers ‘Nerds’; he does not understand the reason for his arrest

In the video, Jones can be heard calling police officers “nerds” several times, while mentioning that he had been inducted into the Hall of Fame hours earlier. Jones also maintained that he was arrested for being “big and black.”

“Humiliating me the night I got into the Hall of Fame,” Jones said via MMA Fighting. “Damn nerd. I hate you. I hate you! I hate you! Damn nerd. I hate you so much.

“Say your name publicly. … I get arrested the night I got into the Hall of Fame, just because I’m big and black. And what was it that I did? … I came from my Hall of Fame ceremony, and I’m black, and I haven’t done anything to them.”

UFC 247 was the last time Bones fought in the Octagon.

Jones has not fought in the Octagon since February 2020, when he defended his light heavyweight belt against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Bones vacated the title in the summer of 2020 in pursuit of heavyweight, a category for which he was has been preparing ever since.

Jones has said several times that he plans to fight this year, and has his sights set on becoming a two-division champion.

