Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia survival drill at Bay Hill

Jon Rahm is not totally off the hook of the fight for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he is not showing the version that has taken him to number one in the world. The ‘Len of Barrika’ signed 70 strokes (-2) on the second day at Bay Hill and accumulates 142. The most positive thing was that the Basque made several worthwhile putts, essential to not lose face in the tournament.

who is unleashed is Victor Hovland, who seems shot towards world number one. The Norwegian materialized 66 hits and it’s already in 135 after two days. He would climb to second place in the ranking if he won, but the most curious thing is that he has a lot of room for improvement with the drive. In fact, his stats are a bit misleading because he is playing better than they indicate. You don’t have to take your eyes off Rory McIlroyperhaps the top favorite in Orlando because of his track record here.

LIVE CLASSIFICATION OF ARNOLD PALMER

Returning to Jon, the Spaniard was somewhat most successful off the tee than the day before and got very good irons. Only small mistakes led to a few bogeys. On hole 1 (he started with 10) he fell short on the second shot, on hole five he went from bunker to bunker and on hole 3 he ended up tripping. But without a doubt, Rahm showed that there is a better feeling with the putt.

While, Sergio Garcia I finished the day with good feelings after a day of ups and downs. Also ends with 70 strokes and takes 145 in the global. But the fact is that the one from Borriol rem strong in the final stretch to guarantee making the cut.

Sergio birdied the 10th -his first hole-, but on the next hole he hit the water, resulting in a double bogey. Birdie at 12, and a memorable second shot from a bunker at 16 to take her to the green for an eagle. In the second nine he made birdies at 3, 4 and 6. García wasn’t completely comfortable, but he managed a good handful of holes and this is very positive.