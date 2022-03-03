Jon Rahm starts at par in Orlando; Sergio Garcia, with +3

jon Rahm delivered this Thursday a card of 72 shots (even) and Sergio signed a 75 (+3) on the first day of the Arnold Palmer Invitationaltournament of PGA Tours which is played until Sunday in the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Floridaa (United States) and whose first provisional leader is Northern Ireland Rory McIlroy.

Rahm, world number one, had a bad start in Orlando, with three bogeys for a single birdie in the first nine holes, which placed him with +2 at the halfway point. He even made a gross mistake with the putt in one of the bogeys by using the putt twice with the ball that was very close to the flag.

read also

In the back nine the golfer from barrel (Vizcaya) straightened the course and, with birdies on holes 12, 16 and 17, was one step away from beating the course, but another bogey at 18 made him sign par (72).

Things were worse for Sergio García, who finished the day with +3 (75), and was up to +4 in the standings. The man from Castellón signed a card with four birdies for up to seven bogeys that make it difficult for him to overcome the cut this Friday.

Rory McIlroynumber five in the world, is the provisional leader with a round of 65 (7 under par), the result of an eagle, six birdies and only failure in the form of a bogey on the 11th hole.