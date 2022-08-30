Jon Rahm: “The individuality of golf is what got me hooked on this sport since I was little”

Jon Rahm is married to Kelley Cahill. “After my parents, she has been the most important person,” he says. Cassidy Araiza

At this point in the conversation it is already very clear how much things have changed in sport. Rahm has a deep and emotional admiration for Severiano Ballesterosthe great hero of Spanish golf, but their careers, both moderated by the Cantabrian rain and green, took different paths: Ballesteros polished himself and shone above all in Europe, while Rahm went through the United States university system and is already essential part of star system of the American PGA. Seve was Europe, Rahm is America. Though she might not have been.

“It all started because I made a mistake with my age and they wanted me to stay one more year in Spain. It was my last year of high school, 17 or 18 years old, and they thought I was a year younger. So Arizona State had another Spanish player transferring from Iowa, and at the last minute decided not to. And a person named Ricardo Relinque, who was dedicated to helping players get better scholarships, told Tim Mickelson. And Tim, without knowing me, seeing what I had achieved, offered me a scholarship.”

“Legend says his coach fined him for not speaking English.”

-Yes and no. There was one of the teammates who was Mexican, he obviously spoke Spanish and I spoke with him. Playing one of the first rounds with the Americans, he said to one: “Hey, Chris, you think you’re in your country, and you don’t understand a word your teammates are talking about.” So it was invented that for every word we said in Spanish in a team environment, we had to do a burpee. Each word, one. That, at least, encouraged me to speak English. I didn’t do many burpees. My friend albertwhen trying to help me, because the language was difficult for me, he got into trouble.

‘Not anymore, his English is fantastic.

-Now yes.

—He got married, he’s a father, he reached number one… He’s achieved a lot.

—Yes, it is true that I have achieved a lot, but that does not mean that I am still young. Let’s see! One can be mature and young. Perhaps at the level of maturity it can be a little older. But I’m still 27 years old. And that’s what a lot of people sometimes forget when they see me. As I have played very well for many years, they think that I have been at this for longer.

What do you mean is: “Hey, I’m young, sometimes I can make mistakes and have a weakness”?

“That’s right, too.” That’s clear.

“But he has matured.

—For certain things yes, for others I’m still 27 years old.

A lot of people forget that I graduated from college. And I have six as a professional.

-Bachelor of Communication. What’s that?

-It’s. It’s not journalism! It’s a bit more complicated. It is the science of studying human communication itself. There were a lot of classes where you did non-verbal communication. Others learn to speak in public. And many other reporting, different laws about the world of communication. The truth is that it was very interesting. My last two years were basically studying human communication and presenting a proper article. It is more linked to psychology than to journalism. It’s four years.

A great tennis player, when the Rolex on his wrist is pointed out, Rahm confirms that in those four years he learned a lot about what it means to communicate. He could have responded with a more or less standard phrase, but then he wouldn’t be him. He talks about what Rolex implies in the world, about what it meant for him in the beginning to be part of that firm, of which he is a Testimonee. And while he speaks, he is thinking. Until he finds out what he really means: “The process of creating a watch is similar to golf. There are so many parts and pieces so small that you have to put together to create something very beautiful… The higher you want to get in level the more you have to understand about each piece. You need that Swiss precision to reach the top of golf. Precision, strength, yes, but also a certain art. Because in both, in watches and in golf, there is art. It looks [Ballesteros] he was an artist [José María] Olazabal also. I would like to consider myself on that level. Delicacy is very important.”

—You are one of the best golfers in the world. Did you dream of being something else as a child?

—As a child, a footballer. Athletic goalkeeper. My brother was a goalkeeper, I was a goalkeeper.

– Messi or Cristiano?

—[Lanza la primera gran carcajada de la entrevista] Let’s see… [y vuelve a reírse]. Who do I think is the better player? Messi. But Messi doesn’t talk much about his process. Cristiano, on the other hand, has been much more vocal. I admire Cristiano a lot for his dedication to the sport, arriving early to train… That’s what I admire, what he has worked to get where he is. Messi has surely put in the same hours as Cristiano, but he is not as public. Now… When we talk about watching one or the other play football, maybe Cristiano has done more things with other clubs… but Messi… heh, heh… Messi is another world. The only reason I think there are people who don’t consider him the best in history is because he hasn’t won the World Cup. It is what I believe, that I did not see Maradona.

A video of Callaway, one of its sponsors, is circulating on the networks, in which a red notebook appears in which he takes notes.

Yes, a diary.

“That’s not something that many do anymore…

“He was my mental trainer, my coach. It helped me discover that it is something that I like. This started with my father, who taught me to study. Instead of memorizing, it was reading a chapter and summarizing. Since I was little, I got used to summarizing what I learn in some way so that it stays in my mind. Journaling is something that helps me a lot to organize what I have in mind.

“And do you really write every day?”

-Yes. It is almost almost a way of meditating. Help me. I started a couple of years ago. When I realized that I needed more, it was during COVID, during the quarantine. Life had lost a bit of meaning, I couldn’t do anything, I couldn’t leave the house, I realized that writing helped me. There are days that I write three lines and others that I write five pages. I have them all saved, but once I write, they are gone. It is a tool.

“Golf consists of seconds of action and many minutes of fighting your own mind. They are your words. Can you explain it?

-Yes. A round of golf, especially in major tournaments, is almost five hours in which you hit 70 or 72 shots, you think about it 30 seconds, which will be a half hour of action. And then four hours and 20 minutes of nothing, walking and dealing with what you have here [se señala la cabeza]. Most golf is played in the mind. You don’t learn to control, you learn to know how to think on the golf course, what to do when you have certain emotions. It is much more than just hitting the ball, because what you think between shots can affect the next. It’s hard to explain, it’s not like football or tennis, where you react to what’s happening in front of you and you don’t have time to think. In golf there is a lot, there is silence, there is a ruckus, there are fans yelling at you about everything, that you can hear them because they are next to you. And there is plenty of time to think.