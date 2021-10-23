Jon Voight: Angelina Jolie, the Oscar and Ray Donovan

TOtall and strong. Upright, solid and majestic like an old oak, but smiling and lovable. A man of other times, conservative, he loves tradition, his work, his country and God. Raised in a Catholic family, on the film scene for more than 50 years, Jon Voight is an anomalous character in the liberal-progressive landscape of Hollywood. He starred in memorable films: with A man from the sidewalk, in the role of the young and vulnerable Texan country boy Joe Buck, in 1969 he won an Oscar nomination; they follow A quiet weekend of fear And Going back home, the first film (together with The hunter) on the Vietnam War. There, as a paralyzed marine, wins the coveted statuette. It is 1978. Since then he has collaborated with prestigious directors in ever-changing projects that enhance his histrionics and remarkable interpretative eclecticism: Franco Zeffirelli, Andrej Konchalovsky, Michael Mann, Brian De Palma, Oliver Stone, Francis Ford Coppola and Jonathan Demme. He will soon turn 83, but he continues to act.

We recently saw it in Roe v. Wade, an anti-abortion drama on the court case that made abortion constitutionally legal in the United States. We will soon meet him again in the last chapter of Ray Donovan, the series streaming on Netflix in which he plays the role of the father of Liev Schreiber, a fixer who protects famous clients in Los Angeles and New York: it will be a real film, broadcast on TV in the United States in early 2022.

Father, Republican, Conservative

Twice married and divorced twice, father of Angelina Jolie and James Haven (also an actor and director), Voight has never hidden his ultraconservative ideas: a staunch republican and ardent supporter of Donald Trump, he has always aligned himself with the most extreme positions, such as strict immigration control and the battles against abortion and pro-arms. Today – on Zoom from New York – he talks about his latest works, Roe v. Wade and Ray Donovan, and the future of his country. With the same enthusiasm as ever. He also completed Reagan, a biopic about the American president, starring Dennis Quaid, which will be released in theaters in 2022.

Ray Donovan’s cycle has ended. How did you feel about leaving the set after years?

It was a great adventure, and Mickey, my character – unusual and unpredictable – is loved by so many fans. It warmed my heart to feel the enthusiasm of the public towards the end of my career. So, yes, there is always an undertone of sadness when you leave a show or a character you love, I wish it would continue forever. But these two long final episodes are like a two-hour film, with a strong, bold, ambitious and at the same time poetic script. Nice. Mickey is often unpleasant, not easy to love. This is precisely the challenge of an actor, you have to immerse yourself completely in the character. There is nothing ordinary about Mickey, he is shocking and funny. Sometimes I was frightened by the idea of ​​getting too close to him, and thus showing my weaknesses (smiles). But by playing it I understood a lot of things about myself.

Roe v. Wade addresses one of the most controversial constitutional issues of recent years, women’s freedom of choice to abort. How do you see it?

The Supreme Court has a responsibility to respect the Constitution. Today there are movements that would like to attack it, we must pay attention and ensure that it never happens. Because our Constitution is something exceptional: there is already a solution for every problem there, we just have to be wise and trust in God.

Don’t women therefore have the right to choose, to decide?

Well, I’m a conservative and I don’t like it when the government sticks its nose into citizens’ affairs: I believe in individual freedom, I don’t want any kind of legislation in this area. But I know that promiscuity does not help anyone, and that morality is an extremely important factor: as a nation, we must be faithful to moral principles. I think most people don’t like the idea of ​​interrupting a life.

Jon Voight today

But who is Jon Voight today? Try to tell yourself.

I have to start with my family. My father, of Slavic origin, had grown up poor but became a good golf professional, earning well. My mother was German, a strong woman, the general of the family, and from that combination we have three children. We all went to college and did pretty well: I’m an actor, Chip a musician, and Barry a volcanologist. In short, three successful children, all creative and full of energy. This is what has allowed me to work hard all my life, I really love what I do. Inside I am like a child, excited when they offer me a job and, as happens with all actors, a great anxiety assails me when I finish a project and I see nothing on the horizon.

You have received countless awards. What advice do you give to a young man who wants to pursue an acting career?

I was born with a certain talent and I was lucky because I worked with smart and serious people. Here is the advice: surround yourself with people who tell you the truth, who are wise, good and who want to help you. Then you don’t have to be too difficult: if you think a project is decent and that you can help make it happen, it doesn’t matter if you don’t have the best director in the world, go for it, be open. Enthusiasm is the best way to success.

Memories from the set

Many of his films are classics. Do you remember the sets?

Some small items. I knew Sidewalk Man was going to be a hit and I kept everything: my boots, my hat, that awesome suede jacket. Ann Roth, a wonderful person and great costume designer (in her career she won five Oscar nominations, two statuettes, ed) had passed them to me, but then I gave them all to charity. I remember once he said he dreamed a lot.

Do you keep doing it? Do you have recurring dreams?

Yes, and I always wonder where they come from. Luckily over the years they have become more fun, maybe I have improved as a human being (laughs), I don’t take myself too seriously anymore and I don’t have those scary dreams any more. But I remember one in particular, from when I was a child. Around the age of three I started drawing and painting, and I always dreamed of being in front of a table on a veranda with light filtering through the trees. Next to me was a man in a purple shirt, I could smell him. He taught me to mix resin, color and oil to paint, I was so happy and at peace. That dream was repeated until we brothers started going to the cinema. There I was bewitched by the actors, the music, the scenes and suddenly the two-dimensional world of my drawings lost all its charm. I was now captured by a new passion, cinema. The dreams stopped. Today, when I remember that dream world, I see that everything was already clear and written in my destiny. Dreams reveal many things to us: never ignore them.

He is the grandfather of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, the children of Angelina. Are you worried about the uncertain future of the world?



Very. I keep in touch with them with text messages, small drawings and poems. I send them sms of love, putting some advice here and there. I am often worried about the fate of the world and try to talk to my family in these difficult times, to warn them of excessive propaganda. Look what happened in our schools, where elementary school children are dangerously indoctrinated.

He has a rather bleak view of what lies ahead.

But no, I am optimistic in nature and I believe in the future because there are capable and responsible people fighting against this mountain of lies and distortions and I hope that one day they will prevail. God is our great strength, our prayers will be heard. God has a plan for us, he will decide, take everything in hand. We just have to wait. I believe it blindly.

