Jon Watts and Zendaya could return for Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland made his Spider-Man debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Subsequently, the actor was entitled to his own trilogy. After Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, we were able to discover Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021.

The end of this feature film leaves the door open to other Spider-Man sequels. Spoiler alert! Peter Parker has regained his anonymity and seems to be embarking on a solitary superhero career. Indeed, MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) have now forgotten its existence.

In view of this end, fans of the MCU still hope to be entitled to a Spider-Man 4.

A future that remains uncertain

For now, the future of the Spider-Man franchise is still uncertain. For starters, Tom Holland continues to cast doubt on his return as Spider-Man. The actor said he wanted to continue exploring the character’s story in a different way. However, he also said he wanted to take a little break to give other actors a chance to play Spidey.

A report by Deadline, however, suggests that Sony producers are seriously considering a fourth installment of Spider-Man. In this report, it is said that they hope to be able to work again with Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jon Watts, the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Patience is required

The return of Jon Watts in a fourth installment of Spider-Man cannot be ruled out. Indeed, for the moment, the director is still attached to the franchise. As a reminder, when he was to direct the Fantastic Four, the filmmaker announced that he was withdrawing from the project. Which is not yet the case with Spider-Man.

Even if all the elements are there to make a Spider-Man 4, that does not mean that this project will see the light of day immediately. Despite this, rumors are rife about the plot of this fourth film. Many believe this feature film (if it sees the light of day) will focus on how Peter attempts to rebuild his friendship with MJ and Ned.

To be continued…