Jon Watts’ Star Wars Series Will Be An ’80s-Flavored Galactic Coming-of-age Adventure

Today, Variety has published an extensive report on the current and future state of Star Wars. It clarifies that Rian Johnson’s proposed film trilogy is now on the back burner, but it also reveals other things, like “Grammar Rodeo.” Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts and screenwriter Chris Ford are creating, and Variety says the series will be “a galactic take on classic Amblin adventure movies from the ’80s.”

Amblin is the film production company founded by Steven Spielberg that has made films such as ET the Extra Terrestrial, Gremlins, The Goonies and Back to the Future. It’s not too hard to imagine how the energy of Star Wars could be applied to a movie like The Goonies. This coming-of-age Star Wars series will take place after Return of the Jedi, much like The Mandalorian, but no plot details have been released. (The featured image for this article is the cover of The Lost City of the Jedi, which seemed to capture the right mood.)

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm is still working on its Ahsoka series, which Ewan McGregor has confirmed will feature his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in some role. Plot details for the series are unconfirmed, but it’s supposed to delve into what happened to Grand Admiral Thrawn after he appeared in Star Wars: Rebels. It also continues development of The Acolyte, directed by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, and set to take place a century before The Phantom Menace in the midst of The High Republic.

And of course, there is more The Mandalorian to come, as well as the imminent release of Obi-Wan Kenobi.