Jonah Hex, will there be an HBO series on western comics? Here is the proposal

The comics halfway between the western and the cinecomic of Jonah Hex is a title that offers a thousand possibilities of crazy adaptations. But when Josh Brolin tried it on the big screen, the result was simply indefensible. Now the writers want to propose to HBO Max to raise the honor of the character with a series of his own.

When it comes to television series – as well as movies – it cannot be said that DC Comics, already a subsidiary of Warner, is short of ideas. On The CW is carrying out his entire speech for the television series with theArrowVerse, which will soon delight us with the release of Superman & Lois 2. As for HBO Max instead, we can only applaud the work being carried out on the streaming platform, on which only the Peacemaker spin off of The Suicide Squad will arrive in four days. For this reason, despite the openness to always new ideas, especially those coming from comics that are not properly exploited, this new proposal may not be welcomed with great enthusiasm.

It was to advance it Jimmy Palmiotti, one of the authors of Jonah Hex, who shared via social media a kind of appeal to understand if fans of the comic were also interested in a new adaptation for the small screen: “Why Warner Bros. doesn’t take our 70 Jonah Hex stories we wrote for the series and make us a weekly series for HBO Max is a mystery to me. Seriously: they can also make the scar smaller, focus only on the period after the Civil War, and hire us as consultants if they wish. It’s always nice to remind people what’s on their hands. Justin and I would easily be able to adapt our work in script form. We both have experience with this. It would be fun. I mean: Isn’t the competition from Yellowstone slaughtering them right now?“

The author’s dual intent could also be to revive the good name of his creature after the mess created in 2010 by the film adaptation he saw. Josh Brolin as Hex: anti-hero, gunslinger, bounty hunter capable of cheating death in a big way. Almost. The film was simply massacred, perhaps even with good reason, earning a 12% critical score and 20% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can read our review by Jonah Hex here.

In the film too Megan Fox, who vented to the Washington Post last year, explaining how she did everything she could to save her interpretation: “I certainly didn’t deserve an Oscar nomination, but I’m not completely thrown away“. Years ago, he had confessed to fans that no one should be forced to see that movie. For now, Palmiotti’s is just an outlet, but we must consider that his character, in reality, has already appeared in Legends of Tomorrow And Batwoman with the face of Johnathon Schaech. What do you think about it? Would you like your own series? Tell us in the comments!