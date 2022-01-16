News

Jonah Hill and the lockdown spent with Leonardo DiCaprio: “He forced me to see The Mandalorian”

Jonah Hill he told himself in a new interview with W magazine in which he recounted his experience on the set of Don’t Look Up, the resounding political satire of Adam McKay that gathered a rich all-star cast. In the film, Hill plays Jason Orlean, chief of the cabinet and naive son of the President of the United States (Meryl Streep). Regarding his involvement in the project, Hill says:

“I’ve always been an Adam McKay fan. Did Step brothers at 40 (Step Brothers), which I consider a modern masterpiece worthy of being in the Smithsonian. He wanted me to play this part where Meryl Streep is my mother! At that time we were all stuck in our homes due to Covid. I was lonely and bored, it was a really depressing time! It made me reevaluate the value of being irreverent and funny. I thought, ‘We should all just laugh’! “

Jonah Hill he spent most of those months in the company of Leonardo Dicaprio, longtime friend with whom he had previously shared the set of The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013. During the isolation and processing of Don’t Look Up, the two actors shared a house, where they spent most of their time watching movies and TV series. Too bad that, by his own admission, Hill isn’t a huge fan of science fiction products while DiCaprio tried to make him change his mind:

“Leonardo DiCaprio and I have decided to live together in Boston. Not being able to go anywhere, we spent most of the time at home watching tons of movies. Leo made me look The Mandalorian. I didn’t give a damn, I didn’t know anything about what he was talking about. Yes, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I really didn’t understand anything. “

