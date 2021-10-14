News

Jonah Hill asks not to comment on his physical appearance

Jonah Hill asks not to comment on his physical appearance: “It’s not useful and it makes me sick” (Thursday 14 October 2021) Jonah Hill recently asked his fans on Instagram not to Do more comments on his appearance physicist, explaining that ‘they are not useful at all’. Jonah Hill this Wednesday he chose Instagram for he asksre to his followers to refrain from Do comments related to his appearance physicist. The Oscar-nominated actor immediately received words of support from several people, including several celebrities. “I know your intentions are good, but I kindly ask you not to comment on my body emoji red heart, for good and for bad“, explained the 37-year-old native of Los Angeles in an Instagram post.” I just want to politely let you know that …Read on movieplayer

