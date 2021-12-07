Jonah Hill does “digital farts” at the press conference and challenges Netflix to stop him

At press meetings to promote Don’t Look Up, Jonah Hill used a speaker that emitted the sound of farts. The fellow actors and Netflix executives weren’t happy.

The film Don’t Look Up arrives at the cinema tomorrow December 8 distributed by Lucky Red and from the 24th of the month it will be available on Netflix, who produced it. You will by now be aware of the story that focuses on an astronomy professor and one of his students, played by Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence, engaged in a desperate attempt to convince everyone of a comet’s next impact with the Earth. In the film, among others, they also appear Meryl Streep, in the role of the President of the United States, e Jonah Hill in that of his son and chief of staff of the White House.

The actors and the screenwriter and director Adam McKay they have held several press meetings in recent days. Apparently, Jonah Hill, which we enjoyed next to Di Caprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, he was in such a good mood that during press conferences he decided to use a small speaker box connected to a remote control that emitted various sounds of farts. Interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on his show, the actor told that only Meryl Streep he found it funny, while the rest of Netflix’s fellow actors and executives weren’t of the same opinion. Jonah Hill, in full “fooling” mode, said the following:

I mean, I thought, wouldn’t it be fun if I used a farts machine for three-year-olds along with all these heavy people? So I used it when someone was talking about climate change. My castmates didn’t find it funny. Meryl Streep, as a legend she is, found it funny and for this reason I will always support her, day and night. Director Adam McKay told me “Jonah, so you get kicked out, Netflix has formally asked me multiple times to make you stop using the farts machine during the press business for the film, because they don’t think it’s funny or interesting.” So I want to officially say: I love you Netflix, I love working with you, I’m a big fan of yours, I watch your streams, but no corporate entity will be able to silence my digital farts.

Words ending with a censored “motherfuckers” at the end. Below is the video with the intervention of Hill from Fallon and further down the plot and trailer of Don’t Look Up.

Read also Don’t Look Up: the photos from the world premiere of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Don’t Look Up: plot and trailer for the film with DiCaprio, Lawrence, Hill and Streep