Jonah Hill initially disliked Superbad Costar owner Christopher Mintz-Plasse, recalls Seth Rogen

Jonah Hill Christopher Mintz Place

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Tommaso Bode/Getty Images Jonah Hill Christopher Mintz Place

jonah hill and christopher mintz else didn’t hit him during Very bad casting process

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the 2007 teen comedy, the cast and crew discussed making a movie. Very bad in vanity fair Oral history. Seth Rogen, who co-wrote and co-starred in the film, recalls how Hill “hated” Mintz Place at first, which made for the dynamism of the characters.

“Jonah hated it right away. He said, ‘This was in my groove.’ I couldn’t perform with this guy,” Rogen, 40, recalled telling Hill about the Mintz Place experience with him.

Producer Judd Apatow said McLovin’s rep was “very tight-fisted and attacked Jonah and enhanced Jonah’s insult” during the third callback.

Apatow, 54, recalls: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like this guy. I don’t want him to do that. ‘ And I said, ‘That’s exactly why we hired him. He couldn’t be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want.”

Never miss a story – subscribe to FREE Weekly Newsletter PEOPLE Receive the most important news of the week in your inbox every Friday.

Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plus and Jonah Hill Superbad

Melissa Mosley/Columbia/Sony/Cobal/Shutterstock Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plus and Jonah Hill in Very bad (2007)

Related: Jonah Hill wants to do Very bad Sequel When I Turn 80: “This Is The Only Way I’ll Do It”

Hill, 38, also admitted: “Chris was really amazing and I thought he really pissed me off at the time.”

Mintz-Plass, 33, recalled that he was a “thin kid” who answered an open call and was “so excited to be there.”

He added, “It was my first movie and I was nervous,” and after the movie hit theaters and was a huge success, the actor began being recognized wherever he goes.

“I remember the weekend after I went to Chipotle. They recognized me, and the girl was climbing on my friends to try to touch me. She was going to run out of Chipotle, and all her friends were running after me,” Mintz told Blas.

the story continues

RELATED VIDEO: How He Drew Jonah Hill From His Childhood Onto Screen In The Mid-’90s

RELATED VIDEO: Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Sarah Brady Match in Gucci Light Blue Jumpsuits at Do not search the first show

He added: “I was getting in the car and a guy put his finger in his pants and said, ‘You have a boner! You have an erection! «»

Emma Stonewhich was her first appearance on the big screen Very badI remember having a great time making the movie with Costar Hill.

“I just remember having a lot of fun with Emma,” Hill said.

Stone, 33, added: “It was all about making each other laugh, and who could be more cunning and say something that would make everyone snap. Fun and love.” someone to work with. «