Jonah Hill: “Netflix hated my jokes on the set of Don’t Look Up, but Meryl Streep loved them”

Jonah Hill used a digital camera to reproduce the sound of the farts on the set of Don’t Look Up and to do some jokes to the cast during the film’s promotional tour, arousing the ire of the executives of Netflix and earning the unconditional love of Meryl Streep.

Don’t Look Up: Jonah Hill in a scene from the film

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last Tuesday, Hill explained that the machine was a gift from Julia Louis-Dreyfus and that she decided to use it regularly, especially during the press events of her new film.

“I said to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun if I found myself with all these kinky people and I had, like, a stupid fart machine?’ And so Julia, who is a fantastic woman, immediately gave it to me. I remember that during this big press conference I operated the car several times as soon as someone started talking about climate change“Hill told Fallon, also giving him a demonstration of his farts machine.

Jonah Hill also said the film’s director, Adam McKay, told him Netflix “formally asked him several times to tell Hill to stop using the machine during interviews” so long as “they don’t find it funny“. The actor concluded by saying:”Netflix and cast members don’t think it’s funny … everyone except Meryl Streep who, being the legend she is, loved her. “

Don’t Look Up: Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in one scene

The release date of Don’t Look Up is set for December 24, 2021 on Netflix although it is available in some selected cinemas as early as December 8. The synopsis of the film reads: “Don’t Look Up tells the story of two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth“,