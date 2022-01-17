Jonah Hill remembers the lockdown with Leonardo DiCaprio

Jonah Hill and the lockdown with Leonardo DiCaprio

We know well that Don’t look up, the new film by Adam McKay arrived on December 24 on Netflix and starring a parterre of stars that includes Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Himesh Patel, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley was shot in the middle of the new Coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate the bizarre making of the film, the director also wanted to voluntarily insert a scene in which the film’s crew can be seen.

In an interview with W Magazine, Jonah Hill was able to talk about when, during the shooting of the film, he spent the lockdown living in a house in Boston with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor explains:

Covid was terrible, but it made me reevaluate the value of being irreverent and fun. I thought we should all have a laugh! While we were in lockdown during the filming of the film, Leonardo DiCaprio and I decided to live together in Boston. We couldn’t go to a restaurant, so we lived in an apartment together and watched a lot of movies.

In the same interview, the actor also talks about the characterization he wanted to give to his character, Jason Orlean, chief of staff and son of the President of the United States played by Meryl Streep.

It’s like the Fyre Festival is a person and that person also has actual power in the White House. He wears a suit because he works in the White House, but I also made him bring a Birkin handbag because it’s like he wants to emulate his mother. A lot of these people admire their fathers, I thought it might be interesting to see him adore his mother who continually calls a rock star.

Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio had previously worked together on Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street although, technically, they were both in the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, where Jonah Hill had a brief cameo.

Find all the information on Don’t look up, the Adam McKay film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill in our film profile.