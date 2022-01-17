Jonah Hill revealed which TV series Leonardo DiCaprio recommended to him

After The Wolf of Wall Street, Jonah Hill And Leonardo Dicaprio they are back to team up in Don’t Look Up and, as often happens between colleagues and friends, they exchanged tips on which TV series to watch.

The actor who plays Jason Orlean, the son of the President of the United States in the film, said that Leo (who plays Dr. Randall Mindy) suggested that he watch The Mandalorian… he just didn’t like it at all!

“Leo made me watch The Mandalorian while we were shooting Don’t Look Up. Baby Yoda was so cute but I didn’t care at all because I didn’t know anything about what he was talking about [la serie]” confessed Jonah Hill a W Magazine.

Leonardo DiCaprio – getty images

He then explained that he had difficulty with all the sci-fi genre: “I had a rule: if it didn’t or couldn’t happen, then I didn’t care, because I would have lost concentration“.

But lately Jonah Hill has made an exception with game of Thrones, realizing that he missed a crucial moment for pop culture: “I had never seen an episode. I started a couple of months ago and I’m in season 4“.

“I know this is hilarious, because I am in 2012. I watch three episodes at a time, like binge watching each show. But I forgot that this happened in real time and it was a cultural event. When I saw the one from the Red Wedding, I called friends and said, ‘Oh my God, Robb Stark was killed and so on.’ And they: ‘Yes, friend. It was a cultural event at the level of the end of the Sopranos. ”

ph: getty images