Jonah Hill will no longer promote his films to preserve his sanity

The 33-year-old actor and director has wrapped filming his next film, a documentary on mental health, which convinced him to step back from media tours.

“You won’t see me promoting this movie, or any of my upcoming movies”. While he has just finished filming his next feature film, actor and director Jonah Hill announced in a letter distributed by Deadline that he will not make a media tour to promote the next productions in which he will appear. The 33-year-old actor explains that he realized while making his documentary film called stutzwhich he had spent “nearly 20 years of experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public events”.

stutz is interested in the relationship of the actor of 21 Jump Street (2012) with his therapist Phil Stutz and explores the field of mental health in general. It should be presented in the fall in a “prestigious film festival” explains Jonah Hill without saying more. “I look forward to sharing it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those in difficulty” declares the one who had been nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Strategist (2011).

With this approach, he hopes to encourage others to take care of their mental health.. “Usually letters or statements like this frighten me, but I understand that I am one of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I will not lose my job working on my anxiety. With this letter and with stutz, I hope to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this topic. So they can take action to feel better and so the people in their lives can understand their issues more clearly,” he writes.

This decision should therefore impact the next productions in which the actor, who we recently saw as the chief of staff of the President of the United States Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up, is involved. Soon, he will be starring in the Netflix comedy You People which he co-wrote and produced, and in which he plays.

Jonah Hill is far from the first to make the decision to step back to preserve himself. In July, Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes announced that he was postponing his tour in order to “take care of your mental health”. More recently, actor Ezra Miller announced that he suffered from “complex mental health issues” and started treatment after several arrests by the police. This week, the star of SpidermanTom Holland said he was withdrawing from social media, once again, to “his sanity”.