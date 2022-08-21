Jonah Hill will no longer promote his films to “protect” his mental health | People

Actor Jonah Hill, popular for his roles in django unchained either Don’t look up has decided to stop promoting his films to “protect” his mental health. Hill, 38, will not attend public events or appear in the media to spread her new productions because these situations “exacerbate” her “anxiety attacks”, explains the interpreter in an open letter published by the specialized media dead line.

“You will not see me out there promoting this movie, or any of my upcoming movies, while I take this important step to protect myself,” argues the interpreter. The movie he is referring to is Slutz, a documentary that he directs and stars in and in which he talks with his therapist about the panic attacks he has been dealing with for 20 years. From his letter, it can be understood that this is far from being a one-off decision that only affects this project. Hill will also not be promoting the Netflix comedy, You People, which he has produced, co-written and starred in.

slutz, which will be presented at different festivals this fall, analyzes precisely the weight of the pressure that familiar faces in the film industry suffer and how it affects them personally. The interpreter describes it as “a journey of self-discovery” that he hopes “will serve as therapy and provide tools to a wide audience.” Despite his problems related to mental health, the American actor was motivated by the future of his career on the big screen and stated that he will not stop working “while fighting anxiety.” Jonah Hill is famous for his comedic side, but he’s a respected actor. He has been nominated for an Oscar twice for his roles in money ball Y The wolf of Wall Street and his first film as a director, in the 90swas met with positive reviews.

“I am usually embarrassed by these types of letters or communications,” Hill explains in his letter, “but I understand that I am one of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I will not lose my job while I work on my anxiety. With this letter and with Stutz I hope to make it more normal for people to talk and act about these kinds of things so that they can take steps to feel better and so that the people in their lives can understand their problems more clearly. I hope the work speaks for itself.”

Jonah Hill’s gesture has made people talk about his next project, but above all about mental health, in an environment that is not given to doing it like Hollywood. However, he is not the only one who has stepped forward in recent times. Just a few weeks ago, Shawn Mendes canceled his tour Wonder: The World Tour for mental health problems. Adele did the same with her Show In Las Vegas. The singer acknowledged in a recent interview that she had gone to therapy to overcome an emotional bump. In recent years, the taboo that surrounds mental health is cracking and many celebrities have recognized her problems. From Demi Lovato to Catherine Zeta Jones, both diagnosed with bipolar disorder, to the panic attacks that Emma Stone or Reese Witherspoon have confessed to suffering.