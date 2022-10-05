Jonás Cuarón will direct Bad Bunny in the superhero film

Jonás Cuarón is the son of Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón. Photo: AFP/Instagram

Jonas Cuaron, son of Alfonso Cuaronwill be in charge of directing the new tape of the universe of “Spider-Man” call “The dead”, a superhero movie that will star Reggaeton singer Bad Bunny. So far no further details have been revealed, but its premiere is planned for the January 12, 2024.

According to the portal TheWrapthe filmmaker will work alongside screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocerwhich confirms that Sony Pictures is hiring pure Latin American talent to tackle the story of the antihero Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez, son of a professional wrestler.

Jonás Cuarón’s film career

The filmography of Jonas Cuaron, 41includes tapes like “year nail” from 2007 and “Desert” 2015. For his work he has received a nomination for the BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay for “Gravity” 2013, which he co-wrote with his father Alfonso Cuarón. In addition, the Mexican director works in “Z” a reboot futuristic of “The Fox” starring Gael Garcia Bernal and he’s directing a movie about the chupacabra.

What is “The Dead” about?

Juan Carlos Estrada Sánchez, alias “The Dead”, is a fighter whose powers come from an ancestral mask that has been passed in his family from generation to generation. The character appeared in the comics of “Spider-Man” as an antagonist summoned to a charity event organized by J. Jonah Jameson, in which he was expected to unmask the arachnid in the ring.

The new film is part of a series of films based on characters from Marvel that Sony is developing with varying degrees of connection to the main universe of “Spider-Man”.

What’s coming for the universe of characters from Marvel from Sony Pictures is “Kraven the Hunter” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, which opens in theaters on October 6, 2023, and “madam web” with Dakota Johnson, which will premiere on February 16, 2024.