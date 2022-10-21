Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande reunited in Wicked

Jonathan Bailey, star actor of season 2 of The Bridgerton Chronicle, will make an appearance in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande. A duo that we can’t wait to discover and that should work perfectly.

Jonathan Bailey34-year-old British actor, was revealed thanks to The Bridgerton Chronicle. A romantic series by Shonda Rhimes, in which he plays Anthony Bridgerton, a very courted duke. In particular by Kate Sharmaperformed by Simone Ashley. And we can say that he was able to conquer the hearts of fans and turn heads. A bit like Regé-Jean Page in season 1. Since then, the star of season 2 has been on an uphill slope in Hollywood cinema. For good reason, according to varietythe actor will join the cast of a highly anticipated musical: Wicked. A film centered on Witch of the West from Wizard of Oz which should see the light of day in 2024. So to rediscover Jonathan Bailey in a completely different genre, you will still have to wait…

But then, what role will Jonathan Bailey in Wicked ? According to the latest information from varietythe 34-year-old actor would have finally agreed to play fiyero in this new adaptation of the famous work. But that’s not all ! The interpreter ofAnthony Bridgerton, will portray his future role as Fiyero alongside other international stars. Notably Cynthia Erivo who will play Elphaba, or the singer Ariana Grande who will lend her features to play Glinda. And we have no doubt that Jonathan Bailey will manage to stand out and that the duo with Ariana Grande will work great. But then, what do we know about this new musical, adaptation of the Wizard of Oz ?

What do we know of Wicked with Jonathan Bailey?

This adaptation of Wizard of Oz already looks very promising. Not only thanks to his 5 star cast already announced, but also a successful director so far. Because, Wicked is directed by Jon M.Chu, the director Crazy Rich Asians, which was a huge international success. And according to information fromEntertainmentTonight, rehearsals would have already started, last July. What already put the mouth water of the fans. If we don’t know much about the plot yet, it’s a safe bet that Wicked manages to conquer the hearts of its spectators. But to find out, we will have to wait until 2024.