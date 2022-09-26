Jonathan Bailey ready to leave the series?

As filming for the third season of The Bridgerton Chronicle has begun, could Jonathan Bailey, aka Anthony Bridgerton, leave the series? Fans, who are eagerly awaiting these new episodes, are worried to say the least.

In December 2020, the very first season of The Bridgerton Chronicle and the success was immediate. In particular thanks to its casting of madness which really marked the fans. Dramas, love stories and explored sexuality, this new series promises passion and enthusiasm. After two seasons highly viewed and appreciated by users netflix, season 3 is eagerly awaited. And the shooting has already started! Fans will then be able to find the Bridgerton siblings. But whileAnthonythe eldest is now married and settled with Kate Sharmahis interpreter Jonathan Bailey could he leave the series? Like Regé-Jean Page after season 1? The fans are worried to see THE handsome kid of the show, a great replacement for Simon Bassett in their heart.

Devastated by this sudden absence, fans are now worried to see Jonathan Bailey leave. Although he is a priori, on the set of season 3, could he gradually fade away from the next seasons? If the users netflix are so concerned about his future in The Bridgerton Chronicle, it is for a very specific reason. The 34-year-old actor will soon be in the cast of the musical WickedalongsideAriana Grande. While he will be on the poster for this film adaptation, will he find the time to take on his role in the series? netflix ? Nothing is less sure. It was for this reason that Regé-Jean Page was gone. A tweeter said: “Jonathan Bailey is about to become a superstar and I hope he won’t give up on Bridgerton like some people. A tackle on the Duke of Hastings?

When will The Bridgerton Chronicle Season 3 be released?

Filming for season 3 started a few months ago. But Nicola Coughlan, the interpreter of Penelope in the series, launched a sentence that worried the fans. “We are going to film for a long time. It takes months and months to shoot a season”, explains the actress. We can therefore conclude that these new episodes are progressing well but are far from over! For now, only 2 episodes were filmed. Which would mean that season 3 should not see the light of day before 2023 and what’s more, in spring or summer. Now all we have to do is wait for the official release date. And who knows? maybe Lady Whistledown has a few surprises in store for us… To be continued!