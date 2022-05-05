Jonathan Bailey to star opposite Felicity Jones in ‘Maria’

Good news! Oscar nominee Felicity Jones will star opposite “Bridgerton” actor Jonathan Bailey in writer-director Simon Amstell’s comedy “Maria.”

The film will follow a woman named Maria as she and her boyfriend attend her father’s wedding, and she finds herself attracted to her new stepbrother. Isaacs will play Maria’s father and Bailey will play her boyfriend, Collider noted.

Jones will play the lead character of Maria, who is described as “a young woman with a history of running from reality.” Struggling to accept her age, her boyfriend’s love, and her father’s indifference, Maria sees an opportunity to feel young, free, and desirable at her father’s wedding, where she meets Raffy, her new stepbrother.

Their obvious, if inconvenient, sexual chemistry is made worse by the news that their father has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter”) will play the role of Maria’s father. Bailey will play Maria’s boyfriend, Eddie. Amstel’s follow-up to its benjamin Shooting sophistication feature will launch in the UK and US in Autumn 2022.

Jones was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in “The Theory of Everything.” Bailey, for his part, is best known for playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

According to the information, filming is scheduled to begin in both the UK and the US by the end of the year.

“Maria” is written and will be directed by Amstell, a UK comedian-turned-filmmaker. He previously wrote and starred in the BBC2 series “Grandma’s House” before turning his attention to film.