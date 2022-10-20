Jonathan David wants to leave Neymar on the floor – Sport.fr

Equal to Neymar at the top of the scorers’ rankings, Jonathan David intends to leave the Brazilian on the floor, far, far behind him.

Attacking leader of the Mastiffs since his arrival in August 2020 for the sum of 27 million euros, Jonathan David seems set to achieve a season of anthology. After 11 championship days, the 22-year-old Canadian has already scored 9 goals and provided 2 assists. A statistical record that makes him the top scorer in Ligue 1, tied with Neymar Jr (9 goals and 7 assists). While he continues to progress and his name now resounds in larger stables, the Mastiff shows the full extent of his appetite. Accustomed to the slack during the season, Jonathan David does not want to stop on such a good path and leave Neymar Jr on the floor. A goal that he can only achieve thanks to the men who accompany him.

“Personally, I’m not aiming to finish first but, like any striker, it’s in the back of my mind. In view of the quality of the players who are behind me, it is possible, this year, that I pass the bar of twenty goals. I’m starting to have several opportunities per match, it’s up to me to complete the actions.said Jonathan David, guest on the set of The Team on the occasion of the daily program led by Grégory Ascher.