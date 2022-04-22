Jonathan Gómez, from Real Sociedad B, one of the surprises of ‘Tata’ Martino

Gómez plays as a winger under the orders of Xabi Alonso and has already left the bench for the first team in LaLiga once

The youth of the Royal Society B of Spainthe mexican american jonathan gomezis one of the surprises in the call for Gerardo Martino to face Guatemala.

jonathan gomez is one of the viable options found by the ‘Tata’ Martinodue to the difficulties encountered in the MX League for the clubs to release their players.

It was reported to ESPN what Gerardo Martino he sounded out the txuri-urdines a few weeks ago and found accessibility in his directive.

In this way, he established communication with jonathan gomezwho immediately gave a ‘yes’ to the interest of the Mexican team.

The strategist of Tricolor undertook a viacrucis to be able to count on the young people he required for the friendly match against the chapines, which are directed by Luis Fernando Tena.

The issue is that this confrontation is not important for anyone, not even for the coaching staff of the Mexican teamso the coaches of the Mexican soccer teams do not want to risk their people, when the Liguilla is just around the corner.

jonathan gomez He is barely 18 years old and emerged from the FC Dallas of the MLS.

He works as a lateral under the orders of Xabi Alonso and he already came out on one occasion to the bench of the first team in The league.

Jonathan Gómez could make his debut in LaLiga with Real Sociedad. @Real society

YOUTH SQUAD VS GUATEMALA

On the other hand, among those summoned would be the names of some youth who are shining in the MX Leaguein addition to the goalkeeper MLS’s Real Salt Lake: David Ochoasince Jaime Lozano He did not want to lend Luis Malagón.

In this way, the goalkeepers for the concentration ahead of the friendly against Guatemalathey will be Carlos Acevedo and David Ochoa.

Likewise, among those chosen by Gerardo Martinothey would be: Luis Olivas (Chivas), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Arturo Ortiz (Pumas), Jesús Angulo (Tigres), Érick Lira (Blue Cross), Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca), Santiago Giménez (Blue Cross), among others.