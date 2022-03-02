Jonathan Gómez included in Real Sociedad’s call for the match against Mallorca

In the duel between Real Sociedad and Mallorca, the Mexican Jonathan Gómez could have his first minutes in LaLiga after entering the squad

The Mexican jonathan gomez could debut in LaLiga with the Real society when he was called up for the match against Majorcaduel pending Date 21 of the Spanish Championship.

Through its official Twitter account, the Real shared the list of soccer players called by Imanol Alguacil for the commitment against the ‘Bermellones’ and highlights the name of Gomezwho joined the txuri-urdines second team in September 2021.

Gomez18, works as a left back in the Royal Society Bteam that is directed by Xavi Alonso. Jonathan He has been a starter in the last three games for Real in this category and his good performances convinced Imanol to consider him for the first team.

The winger has been preselected in different calls for the Mexican and American teams, since, although he was born in the United States, he has dual nationality due to the fact that his mother is Mexican.

Jonathan Gómez could make his debut in LaLiga with Real Sociedad. @Real society

jonathan gomez signed until 2025 with the Real society and arrived at the Spanish club from Louisville City FC of the USL Championship.