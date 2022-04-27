Jonathan Rubio confesses and talks about his future after relegation in Portugal; he says who is to blame for the debacle of Honduras heading to Qatar
2022-04-26
The Honduran J.Nathan Rubio officially relegated to the third division with the Academic Coimbra of the PRO League of Portugal. His days have been full of reflection and learning at a sporting level.
However, he told DIEZ that he has taken the bad drink in stride and considered that his time in Académica was positive on a personal level, since he played the most games, 27 games and scored three goals for the cause of Portuguese team.
“The last few days have not been easy at all, unfortunately we relegated with Académica, which is one of the most historic teams in Portugal (134 years old) and relegation was consumed. Obviously nobody wanted this, but everything else was fine with no injuries and in good health, ”said Rubio, who told us that a few days ago he received his community passport from Portugal
“My community passport was something that I fought a lot for, almost seven years and I got it five months ago and I can now leave Portugal and see what happens for the next season,” Rubio said.
He assured that despite the relegation it was not a mistake to have decided to play with the team Academic of Coimbrasince “in the end I practically played all the starting matches and what I wanted was to play, I had just come from a very complicated year with injuries, covid-19 and my position was to play”.[iadeunañomuycomplicadodelesioneselcovid-19ymiposturaerajugar”
“Obviously -continued explaining the 10- when relegated that is something that nobody wants, what is more I am the first, but on a personal basis I played all the games and that helps me grow and improve, removing the relegation, I have fulfilled my objective main thing was to play.
“We are not going to be hypocrites, relegation is the worst thing in football, I have my share of responsibility, but the good thing that I can get is that I recovered my rhythm and dynamics. No one imagines this descent, these last few months have been complicated, but this makes one grow”.
TALK ABOUT YOUR FUTURE
-Do you have offers?
Now the market is starting to move and I don’t have anything concrete, there are three days left before the championship ends and we’re going to see what’s going to happen, but what I do know is that I’m not going to continue with Academica and I’m going to wait the start of the market.
He explained to us that he will play his last three games with the Académica and that his contract ends in May.
Has it been awkward to be in that period of transition from team to team?
-Smiles and then answers- the truth is that I have had that peculiarity that lately I have not repeated, only at the beginning of my career did I repeat three years at Gil Vicente and then I have had to jump from team to team, but in the end everything has a pro and con. What he wants most as a player is stability in a team and in my case it hasn’t happened, but I’ve also known several institutions, cities and different ways of playing football, so I only try to take the positive.
OF THE SELECTION
Blond Bull addressed the issue of National selectionwhere it was not possible to reach the World Cup Qatar 2022a thorn that he intends to remove in the next process “because I do not close the doors to the National Team”
“Talking about the National Team – he pauses – is a bit very difficult because of everything that happened or we went through, they were hard times”.
He then recalled that there were two negative moments in the tie and “it was against the United States, that half time where we won 1-0 and then they came back with four goals and then against Panama where we were winning 2-0 and in 10 minutes they scored three goals against us. ”.
“Personally, I have a bitter taste, because we had been working well and there were really good feelings until the time came with the United States,” said Rubio, who played his first tie.
He stressed that the failure of Honduras in the tie it is “everyone’s failure, from the one who played to the one who had little participation. We are all to blame, because we are all in the same boat and so there is no need to run away from responsibility.
The one born in the city San Pedro Sula He deepened that “this was a tie to forget and we have to see in everything that can be changed and improved for the new process.”
Likewise, he expressed that the new technician of the Bicolor is a strict subject of the Selection Commission and “I have no preference, my opinion does not count”.
He finished by saying that he raises his hand to play in the Concacaf Nations Leaguebecause it is “a privilege to be in the National Team”.
Rubio Phrases
Maturity
“I am in the maturity part, I am 25 years old and it is where the player acquires a maturity. I am in that process to be able to get to where I would like to play and I know that God has something prepared for me. Personally, my wish is to continue playing in Europe”.
Thanks to Coito
“The friendship we had with Professor Fabián Coito was a professional friendship, nothing extra football, but he is a coach who marked me and helped me make my debut in the National Team, I wish him the best wherever he is.”
Raw material
“It is hard to believe that Honduras has been in last place in the tie, but we have raw material and good players. We have to keep improving.”
Teams
Gil Vicente F.C. (Portugal)
Arandina CF (Spain)
SD Huesca (Spain)
Varzim SC (Portugal)
CD Tondela (Portugal)
GD Chaves (Portugal)
CD Santa Clara (Portugal)
Academic of Coimbra (Portugal)