Jonathan Rubio confesses and talks about his future after relegation in Portugal; he says who is to blame for the debacle of Honduras heading to Qatar

2022-04-26

The Honduran J.Nathan Rubio officially relegated to the third division with the Academic Coimbra of the PRO League of Portugal. His days have been full of reflection and learning at a sporting level.

However, he told DIEZ that he has taken the bad drink in stride and considered that his time in Académica was positive on a personal level, since he played the most games, 27 games and scored three goals for the cause of Portuguese team.

“The last few days have not been easy at all, unfortunately we relegated with Académica, which is one of the most historic teams in Portugal (134 years old) and relegation was consumed. Obviously nobody wanted this, but everything else was fine with no injuries and in good health, ”said Rubio, who told us that a few days ago he received his community passport from Portugal

“My community passport was something that I fought a lot for, almost seven years and I got it five months ago and I can now leave Portugal and see what happens for the next season,” Rubio said.

He assured that despite the relegation it was not a mistake to have decided to play with the team Academic of Coimbrasince “in the end I practically played all the starting matches and what I wanted was to play, I had just come from a very complicated year with injuries, covid-19 and my position was to play”.[iadeunañomuycomplicadodelesioneselcovid-19ymiposturaerajugar”

“Obviously -continued explaining the 10- when relegated that is something that nobody wants, what is more I am the first, but on a personal basis I played all the games and that helps me grow and improve, removing the relegation, I have fulfilled my objective main thing was to play.

“We are not going to be hypocrites, relegation is the worst thing in football, I have my share of responsibility, but the good thing that I can get is that I recovered my rhythm and dynamics. No one imagines this descent, these last few months have been complicated, but this makes one grow”.

TALK ABOUT YOUR FUTURE

-Do you have offers?

Now the market is starting to move and I don’t have anything concrete, there are three days left before the championship ends and we’re going to see what’s going to happen, but what I do know is that I’m not going to continue with Academica and I’m going to wait the start of the market.

He explained to us that he will play his last three games with the Académica and that his contract ends in May.