Jones’s last minute is a masterpiece, Josh Perkins touches the joke: Pesaro takes Brindisi

An off-balance support, a steal with a basket in transition, the defensive rebound at 0/2 from the line by Nick Perkins and the 2/2 response for the 4. It is the last minute of Tyrique Jones, are the key plays that they deliver Brindisi’s success to Pesaro in an agitated final, where the guest mistakes offer Redivo a triple +1 and Josh Perkins from midfield touches the sensational shot of success.

89-91 the final of the only Sunday match of the thirteenth day of LBA Serie A UnipolSai.

FIRST FOURTH

27-25 after the first 10 ‘, for Brindisi there are 10 by Lucio Redivo with 2/2 of 3. For Pesaro 6 by Tyler Larson.

SECOND FOURTH

43-41 Brindisi after 20 ‘, Pesaro wastes a good advantage in the final. For the hosts 15 of Redivo with 5/6 shooting, 3/3 of 3 and 13 of Perkins N. For the Vuelle 6 of Lamb, Delfino, Jones and Larson.

THIRD FOURTH

Partial of 19-7 in 5 ‘for Pesaro who reaches the 50-60 maximum advantage. Brindisi feels rebound but at 14/32 from 2, 7/13 for Nick Perkins. The hosts close the gap after a coach to Luca Banchi, and Visconti’s triple is worth 60-64 when you enter in the last minute. 60-66 at the end of the third quarter.

FOURTH FOURTH

At 7.26 Redivo bomb of 66-69. It is a point-to-point race, but the bad news for Vitucci is Zanelli’s stop at 5.04 after a blow to the knee. At 4.33 Nick Perkins supports the -1 on the counterattack, and Visconti from the line marks the overtaking from the line. Udom finds the bomb of 77-75 with 2.50 to play. Pesaro finds a first break with Larson for 77-79, Brindisi flies with Josh Adams offensive rebound (14 for Brindisi against 3 from Pesaro), and on the third in a row Udom finds another bomb for 82-79 a 1.30. Zanotti responds from the corner at 75 “(3/3 from the arc for him), Nick Perkins reaches 27 with the hook of +2 but Jones remains on the spot. Chappell misses the throw-in after the timeout that Jones steals and supports for 84-86 at 30 “, Nick Perkins trembles from the line (0/2), but the ball belongs to Jones this time, who from 2/2 in turn for +4. Chappell invents the +2, then Pesaro steals the ball but Redivo misses the overtaking jumper. Ball to Lamb who goes to the line with the most important rebound of the race. At 4 “Josh Perkins puts the -1, Moretti in the line is 1/2 with 3” to play, Josh Perkins does not find the sensational shot of victory from midfield. Whistles from the Brindisi palace.