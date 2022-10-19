Jordan Bolger, the sexy actor from the movie “La Mujer Rey” that will leave you wanting more

Jordan Bolger plays Malik in the new movie starring the great Viola Davis

recently premiered The Woman King in all movie theaters in Mexico. It is the new film from director Gina Prince-Bythewood. Featuring a top-notch cast, it’s a powerhouse story featuring Viola Davis as Nanisca, the general in charge of an all-women army.

Photo: @caramaka

As part of the main cast is the handsome Jordan Bolger, a British actor with a short but significant career in the world of film and television.

Bolger plays Malik, a mixed-race Brazilian son of a Dahomey slave and a white man who comes to Africa with a white slaver and becomes Nawi’s romantic interest; this makes him be torn between two worlds. His plot is incomplete and leaves many wanting more.

Although her appearances are punctual, in each scene she will leave you speechless, because her talent, her sexy figure and the sensuality of her character will steal your attention.

